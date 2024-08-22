A Saudi side are eyeing a late move for one "quality" Tottenham player, and it is believed he wants to leave north London before the transfer cut-off.

Players who Spurs have sold or loaned out this summer

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou has orchestrated a real summer shake-up over the last few months, with a host of players quitting Spurs as the Australian restructures his squad.

Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon, Joe Rodon, Troy Parrott, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz, Dane Scarlett and Oliver Skipp have all either been sold or loaned out by Tottenham so far this summer, with Postecoglou and his transfer chiefs seriously trimming the squad.

In their stead, Timo Werner, Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert have come in, but there are still a couple of senior players who could quit Spurs before the transfer cut-off on August 31.

Sergio Reguilon has been linked with a return to Man United as Erik ten Hag scours the market for new left-back options, and Fabrizio Romano claims the 27-year-old would relish an opportunity to make the move back to Old Trafford.

“Another player who would love to return to Manchester United is Sergio Reguilon," Romano said.

Reguilon's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Stat For Man Utd For Brentford Appearances 9 16 Assists 0 4 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13 0.18 Key Passes Per 90 1.74 1.61 Tackles Per 90 2.83 3.63 Interceptions Per 90 1.09 1.29

“He was already at the club one year ago and he would be really open to returning. Man United are really aware of his situation at Tottenham and that may be an opportunity again in the final days because he has to leave Tottenham in the final days.”

The Spaniard's exit appears to be one to watch, going by Romano's update, while Giovani Lo Celso also doesn't appear to feature in Postecoglou's plans. The Argentine World Cup winner, on £70,000-a-week, started just four Premier League games last season, making a further 18 appearances from the bench, and he won't want to stay on the fringes of this Tottenham squad for much longer.

Al-Qadsiah eyeing late swoop for Lo Celso who wants to leave Spurs

According to South American news outlet Ole, via Sport Witness, Saudi side Al-Qadsiah are among the contenders to sign Lo Celso, who wants to quit Tottenham in the next nine days.

Unai Emery, who worked with the attacking midfielder at Villarreal, is also keen to take him to Aston Villa - so Lo Celso's future will be very interesting to watch unfold.

“Gio was very good today, not just with his work rate but you could see his quality on the ball," said Postecoglou after a Lo Celso performance against Bournemouth last season.

"His passes through and the one through to Sonny was outstanding. We needed him today and we’re going to need him going forward because Sonny goes away now, Biss goes away, Pape goes away. So I thought he was a good contributor.”