Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be plotting a part-exchange bid to sign a £25 million star, courtesy of unofficial club advisor Fabio Paratici, with one pundit making a "sure" claim this week.

Spurs transfer plans as Paratici still plays key role

Various reports in the last couple of months have suggested that Paratici remains a vital cog behind-the-scenes at Spurs, despite leaving his post as managing director last year following a worldwide ban from football activities.

Spurs' search for a striker will be boosted by Paratici's network of contacts, according to some, with manager Ange Postecoglou recently lifting the lid on some contact with the Italian, and perhaps confirming the worst kept secret that he's still involved in transfer activity.

“Obviously I know Fabio and every now and then we’ll exchange messages or calls. He’s a smart guy and you can see that he’s got a great eye for talent," said Postecoglou on Paratici.

“Within the workings of the club and what I do, I don’t have that kind of engagement. Not just with Fabio but with most people. It’s more about what the priority is right now, this week, and my focus is on the football and the football department.

“I don’t have a lot of dialogue with too many people. That’s how I structure my working life, I keep these things to a minimum.”

Italian media have long linked Tottenham with a move for Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson in the summer, and Inter Live (via FFC) claim that Paratici has a plan to beat other interested sides in the race for his signature.

The former club chief could apparently push Spurs to make a part-exchange bid, including defender Djed Spence, for the Iceland international. Spence doesn't have a future under Postecoglou, and it is believed Paratici is for the idea of using the defender as a makeweight to sweeten a deal for Gudmundsson.

Commenting on the rumour, pundit John Wenham, who occasionally shares news on his Lilywhite Rose social media accounts, has made an educated claim.

Wenham makes "sure" claim as Tottenham eye Gudmundsson swap deal

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham is "sure" Tottenham are looking at signing Gudmundsson this summer, as his £25 million price tag appears to fall in line with the kind of money Spurs could look to spend this summer.

Albert Gudmunsson's best Serie A games for Genoa this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Udinese 2-2 Genoa 8.75 Juventus 1-1 Genoa 8.26 Genoa 4-1 Roma 8.17 Genoa 1-0 Salernitana 7.96 Sassuolo 1-2 Genoa 7.68

“Gudmundsson has played with Radu Dragusin, and they share the same agent, which could help Tottenham," said Wenham.

“Serie A seems to be a top market for Tottenham, and I think a lot of that is down to the work of Paratici, who has encyclopaedic knowledge of that league.

“Gudmundsson is a little older than the profile of player we tend to sign, and for a fee somewhere near the £25million mark, it sounds about right. I’m sure he is someone that we’re looking at.”

The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals and assisted three others over 29 Serie A outings this campaign.