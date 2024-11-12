A Tottenham Hotspur youngster is actively refusing to go out on loan in January as he's determined to stay home, impress manager Ange Postecoglou and work his way into the Australian's plans.

Spurs lose to Galatasaray and Ipswich in a disastrous week for Ange

The international break couldn't have come soon enough for Postecoglou and co following a disastrous week, with Tottenham losing to Turkish champions Galatasaray in the Europa League and newly promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Related Tottenham plotting January talks to sign "exciting" Bayern Munich target The Lilywhites could compete with Harry Kane's side for his signature in the winter.

In truth, Spurs were lucky to escape Galatasaray with a 3-2 defeat, as the Süper Lig side had plenty of chances to embarrass them by a much greater scoreline on the night, with Ipswich following that up by sealing a shock victory in north London just days later.

Kieran McKenna's side secured their first top-flight victory of the campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Postecoglou criticised since then, as supporters and pundits scratch their heads over the stop-start nature of Spurs' early-season form.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

As well as defeat to Ipswich, Crystal Palace managed to seal their first three points of the campaign against the Lilywhites at Selhurst Park, with the top-four hopefuls also slumping to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton after squandering a two-goal advantage.

Amid their lacklustre start to the campaign, Tottenham are reportedly plotting January talks to sign Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt, among other potential targets, in a bid to strengthen the squad and hand Postecoglou the best chance of making something out of his second full season in charge.

"We didn't start the game well at all. It was all sort of passive, without the ball, with the ball. I felt we didn't get the tempo right or intensity right and then we gave ourselves a mountain to climb," said Postecoglou on Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Ipswich.

"Second half, we were in the ascendancy and had opportunities, obviously but we didn't do enough with them.

"They're all different sorts of scenarios. When we went behind against Villa we were playing well. We weren't playing well today. So you've got to look at [it] in isolation today, it was a different scenario for me. I don't think it was anything like last time. We gave ourselves too much of a deficit to try to overcome. Obviously, second half we had the opportunities to do that, but we should never have been in that position."

Archie Gray determined to impress Postecoglou at Tottenham

One player who hasn't played a major role so far, particularly in the Premier League, has been summer signing Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his first top-flight start, with both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr ahead of him in the pecking order, and there have been reports that Tottenham are expecting clubs to make loan offers for Gray in January.

However, GiveMeSport claims that Gray is actively refusing to leave in January, as the Englishman is determined to impress Postecoglou and show the tactician that there is a place for him in the Spurs starting lineup on a regular basis.

The former Leeds sensation wants to continue improving in N17 whilst immersing himself in life at Spurs rather than go out on a temporary spell elsewhere - despite an array of clubs in the Premier League and Championship weighing up a mid-season approach.