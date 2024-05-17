Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has personally told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to go for an attacker, as one £60 million star looks "very likely" to leave this summer.

Postecoglou wants drastic change as Spurs plan summer overhaul

Postecoglou has been frank in his assessment of the current Spurs squad in recent weeks, making no secret of his belief that Lilywhites transfer chiefs need to implement "drastic" change.

It is believed Tottenham are open to selling over a dozen members of Postecoglou's squad this summer, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of many senior players heading into the summer window's opening on June 14.

Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence are among the Spurs players who could reportedly be sold this summer,

Millwall have already agreed a deal to sign Tanganga from Tottenham, as backed by Fabrizio Romano, but still have to shake hands on personal terms with their loanee as they look to officially seal his permanent transfer from N17.

The 25-year-old's exit would get the ball rolling on what looks set to be a real summer of change in north London, with Postecoglou adamant that Spurs' potential journey to the top can't be for everyone.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey," said Postecoglou on his evolving Tottenham team.

"It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone. Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.

"That’s the reality if you change [and we’ve] done a major pivot here, so that definitely is the case [for us], yeah."

It is also believed that Postecoglou wants to upgrade his Tottenham side with a new striker, and one which could finally replace club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Postecoglou tells Levy to sign forward with Richarlison "very likely" to go

According to GiveMeSport, £60 million striker Richarlison is "very likely" to leave Spurs, with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal thought to be preparing an offer to take him to the Middle East.

They add that Postecoglou has personally told Levy to sign a new forward for Tottenham this summer. The Australian is prioritising Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez as a particular favourite for the role, coming after the Mexico international's scintillating Eredivisie campaign.

Gimenez has chalked up 23 goals in 30 Dutch top flight outings this season, scoring two in the Champions League as well.