Tottenham Hotspur recruitment chiefs are being sent on regular missions to one club as manager Ange Postecoglou personally considers a forward signing.

Tottenham monitor new forward options after mixed start to season

The Lilywhites have endured a pretty stop-start beginning to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, winning four, losing four and drawing one of their opening nine top-flight matches so far.

This last week has been a prime example of Spurs' inconsistency. The north Londoners slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, handing Oliver Glasner his first league win of the season, but swiftly followed that up by knocking English champions Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Aston Villa Sunday Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5

Postecoglou caused a stir by appearing to promise supporters a trophy this year, stating he "always" wins things in his second season, but the Australian needs to start seeing more consistency from his team before Tottenham can ponder ending their 16-year wait for silverware.

A tough test awaits on Sunday, as high-flying Aston Villa travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Unai Emery's side have picked up right where they left off from last term, and look sure-fire contenders for another finish in the top four.

To shore up weak areas of Postecoglou's squad, and with the view of potentially challenging for the Premier League over these coming seasons, it is believed Spurs have their eyes on further attacking options.

Tottenham have made an out-of-window approach to sign Rayan from Vasco da Gama and are prepared to hijack Lyon's ongoing talks for the forward, according to a report from Brazil this week.

Elsewhere, Spurs links to Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze remain, while it is believed Shakhtar Donetsk sensation Georgiy Sudakov is viewed by Tottenham as an ideal James Maddison alternative.

Tottenham recruitment chiefs sent on Dario Osorio missions

According to GiveMeSport, FC Midtjylland forward Dario Osorio is being contemplated as a potential signing by both Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange - who are going through detailed scouting reports on the Chile international.

The outlet writes that Tottenham have been sending recruitment chiefs to Midtjylland to regularly check on Osorio. The South American winger has bagged three goals and an assist in 13 appearances this season, which has seemingly been enough to make the N17 side ponder a potential move.

While his signing is ruled out for January, Osorio's possible switch to England is seen as entirely possible for next summer. It is also claimed that "key decision-makers" at Tottenham sense an opportunity to sign a highly rated forward on very low wages, while other reports suggest the cost of a deal for Osorio would be around £10 million.

Osorio has been called the next Angel Di Maria, highlighting his growing reputation as a rising star of his country, and Tottenham's penchant for signing young stars like Lucas Bergvall and Luka Vuskovic in the past two seasons indicates there is a pattern emerging when it comes to the club moving for some of world football's brightest talents.