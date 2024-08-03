Tottenham think they can seal a £60 million deal for a striker who wants to join Ange Postecoglou's side, with Spurs in the market for a centre-forward who can finally replace club legend Harry Kane.

Spurs target new striker with Richarlison up for sale

Earlier this week, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano backed reports that the Lilywhites are in the market for a fresh striking option, and potentially a new winger.

Postecoglou was heavily reliant on Son Heung-min and his 17 goals in all competitions for the majority of Tottenham's output in the final third, so the Australian will be keen to add more attacking impetus, especially given the South Korea star is out of contract next year.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Spurs are determined to sell Richarlison this summer, despite him managing 12 goals and four assists last season as the club's second top scorer behind Son.

Tottenham's best players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

The Brazilian doesn't appear to be viewed by those within Tottenham as a long-term solution to succeed Kane, who completed a multi-million-pound move to Bayern Munich last summer. Richarlison is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, and has been all window according to some reports, so his exit could be one to watch before deadline day.

With the north Londoners in the market for a new forward, there are a few interesting names who've been linked recently. Brentford's Ivan Toney is thought to be one of them, with the England international out of contract next year and still on the lookout for a new club.

Toney is rumoured to be keen on a move to Spurs as he seeks an exit from Brentford this summer. The 27-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals during the 2022/23 season before his hefty on-field ban for alleged gambling breaches and helped England beat Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 through his extra-time assist for Kane.

Another English top-flight striker who really likes the idea of joining Postecoglou, according to a report by TEAMtalk this week, is Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke.

Solanke wants to join Tottenham as Spurs believe £60m deal possible

Spurs have apparently been in contact with Solanke's representatives, and hold a belief that they can sign the forward for around £60 million - £5 million less than his full £65 million release clause.

Solanke wants to join Postecoglou at Tottenham, and the club also view him as their ideal pick to lead the line in the next campaign. The 26-year-old scored 21 goals across 42 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, attracting praise for his exceptional performances.

“He is flying at the minute and he’s looking like the player that I always thought he was going to become," said pundit John Wenham.

“I have watched him dominate Tottenham many times over the years while in Chelsea’s youth teams, and to tell the truth I’m pleased for him as I always thought he was a really good player.

“I think he will be knocking on the door of the next England squad. I know that Ollie Watkins scores a lot of goals, but Solanke is the closest England striker to Harry Kane in terms of the way he plays and what he offers in terms of his ability to hold up the ball."