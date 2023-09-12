Journalists Nizaar Kinsella and Michael Bridge have heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur after some transfer news out of north London.

Who have Tottenham signed?

Ange Postecoglou saw his ranks significantly reinforced over the summer window, as Spurs sealed deals for seven major signings.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all put pen to paper on moves to N17 before September 1; providing more strength in depth.

This comes as former superstar Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele seal moves elswhere is a real overhaul of the squad.

Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy and new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn are beginning to reshape the Spurs team in their new manager's image. It's been quite the start for him, too, as Tottenham begin the Premier League campaign with three wins from their opening four matches.

Impressively, they're currently matching last season's treble-winning Man City side for goals scored so far this season (11); highlighting the very promising early stages of Postecoglou're tenure in charge.

The Australian's appointment has also marked the return of open, attacking fooball at Tottenham with players like Dejan Kulusevski saying Postecoglou's ability has taken him by "surprise".

"I've been a little surprised but he’s really good," said Kulusevski on his new boss.

"We had a very tough time at the end of last season but he has come in with really positive energy and it has gone very quickly. We are a young team and everyone wants to play this way... It's clear that all of us players have done our best to listen as much as possible."

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Life under Postecoglou has been joyous for both members of the squad and players alike.

Tottenham have also been building an under-the-radar project for their new manager behind-the-scenes, as relayed by Alasdair Gold, who said this week that there is an "unseen" academy revolution happening right now.

The signing of Luka Vuskovic, who is joining Spurs' thriving youth set up when he turns 18 in 2025, is set to add further promise to their already-exciting crop of young talent at Hotspur Way.

Sky journalist Bridge, speaking to the Last Word on Spurs podcast this week (as transcribed by To The Lane and Back), says it's "very, very positive move".

“Now I don’t think Spurs will see him until 2025. But the fact that Spurs are actually thinking that far ahead is very, very positive," said Bridge.

"One person who knows the youth level has said to me that this kid could be ready at 18, which is quite unbelievable. But I suppose that’s backed up by the level he’s playing.”

Another member of the media to heap praise on Spurs after the signing of Vuskovic is The Evening Standard's Kinsella, who writes on X that the club have made a "really exciting signing" for Postecoglou.

Kinsella said: "Really exciting signing from Tottenham."