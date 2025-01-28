Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay one highly-rated forward's release clause this month, as they seek to back manager Ange Postecoglou with at least one outfield signing before the transfer window shuts on February 3rd.

Tottenham attempting to seal first outfield January signing

The last few weeks in terms of recruitment simply haven't been good enough from a Spurs perspective, especially factoring in their woeful on-field form and injury crisis which has swept through the club.

Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has proved an adept purchase in a £12.5 million deal from Slavia Prague, making a fantastic debut against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, but the Czech surely cannot be Tottenham's only buy of the January window.

Spurs held talks with PSG over signing Randal Kolo Muani, before the Frenchman opted to join Juventus on loan instead. However, apart from that, we've seen very little from the north Londoners in terms of reliably believed, concrete movement.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

Given Postecoglou's severe squad shortage and glaring need for reinforcements, this is very worrying, as time is running out and the window closes right at the beginning of next week.

Tottenham have held talks with Tyler Dibling's representatives recently, as per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, while it is also believed that Spurs are targeting a free transfer for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes ahead of the summer.

For January, all of their efforts are going into acquiring a forward, despite Postecoglou's serious lack of left-sided centre-back options behind Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero (Lyall Thomas, Sky Sports).

Football.london's Alasdair Gold claims that Spurs are working to seal "at least one" outfield addition before the clock runs out, and supporters appear desperate for them to do even more than that.

Nevertheless, reports continue to emerge regarding late targets, and one of them is apparently Athletic Bilbao sensation Nico Williams.

Tottenham prepared to pay £49 million release clause for Nico Williams

According to a Spanish media source, Tottenham are prepared to pay Williams' £49 million release clause to sign him from Bilbao in January, but they face stiff competition from cross-town rivals Arsenal.

The 22-year-old, who bagged 19 assists in all competitions last season, also dazzled at Euro 2024 for eventual champions Spain last summer - making him a hot commodity for elite clubs.

It is also believed that Postecoglou is personally attracted by Williams' attacking ability, and Spurs are ready to undergo an "intense battle" with Arsenal for his services. Interestingly, ex-Lilywhites boss José Mourinho is also a huge admirer of the "unique" winger, but his reported £300,000-per-week-plus wage demands could potentially prove problematic.