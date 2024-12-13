Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has personally asked the Lilywhites, and presumably technical director Johan Lange, to sign one player in January - with Spurs allegedly already in talks over a transfer next month.

Tottenham rescued by Dejan Kulusevski at Rangers in 1-1 Europa League draw

A less-than ideal run of form continues for the north Londoners, who have won just once in their last eight games across all competitions, and they were very nearly humbled by SPFL giants Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

The Gers fashioned many opportunities and could've easily got on the scoresheet on more than one occasion, with Philippe Clement's side taking a deserved lead just after the second-half restart through the in-form Hamza Igamane.

Tottenham survived periods of sustained pressure from Rangers and managed to create a few chances of their own before star player Dejan Kulusevski rescued a point around 15 minutes from full-time, but it was far from convincing for Postecoglou, who also continues to deal with an injury crisis.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

Both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are absent right now after fresh injuries last weekend, dealing a major blow to Postecoglou who's been forced to utilise a makeshift option in teenage summer signing Archie Gray at the back alongside Radu Dragusin - their only fit natural central defender.

Alongside van de Ven and Romero, the north Londoners will be without Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert to face Southampton on Sunday.

After Gray's assuring performance in an unfamiliar position against Rangers, Postecoglou heaped praise on the English talent, and it appears that the Australian could be reliant on him over the next few weeks.

"Archie has been asked to do things as an 18-year-old in unfamiliar positions away in Europe and in the Premier League and the way he's handled it is outstanding," said Postecoglou on Gray.

"You think to yourself if he can get through this period and keep growing then what's he going to be like in three or four years' time. The next manager will love him."

Postecoglou asks Tottenham to sign Getafe defender Omar Alderete

While Gray is proving his worth right now, Postecoglou won't want to be too reliant on the former Leeds United sensation if Romero and van de Ven are out for an extended period.

This has led to reports that Tottenham have held talks over signing Omar Alderete from Getafe in the winter, with Spanish publication AS (via Sport Witness) sharing their own update on Spurs' interest in the 27-year-old.

Indeed, they write that Postecoglou has requested that Tottenham sign Alderete, and the Paraguay international is available for just £13 million - the value of his release clause.

This could actually prove a bargain for Spurs in their search for emergency cover when factoring in that Getafe's mainstay defender has made more clearances and blocks per 90 than any other player in the La Liga side's squad (WhoScored).

He's clearly a solid option which could be obtained at an affordable price from Tottenham's perspective, and that is very rare for a January window, where prices are usually inflated.