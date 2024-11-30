Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is personally eyeing a La Liga club's "superior" star player, who is currently regarded as their saving grace amid the side's lacklustre start to the campaign.

Tottenham target new winger amid Timo Werner uncertainty

Right now, it is currently undecided whether Spurs will take up the £8.5 million option to buy RB Leipzig loanee Timo Werner permanently at the end of this season - leading to reports that the Lilywhites are targeting long-term potential replacements for the German.

Werner has got a goal and two assists to his name in all competitions this season, with the 28-year-old getting on a Spurs scoresheet for the first time since March during their 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

The former Chelsea star has been criticised for his wasteful finishing in front of goal, which has become a recurring theme, with Werner failing to repeat his prolific 34-goal haul in all competitions for Leipzig back in 2019/20.

"I mean, Timo Werner. Timo Werner whatever he did in Germany, he has been unable to do in two spells in England," said ESPN pundit Craig Burley after his gaping missed chances against Manchester United earlier this season.

"His end product was once again atrocious, and that adds to the pressure that goes on a team defensively when you are just not finishing teams off. It wasn’t just Timo Werner, but if he starts the next game after the international break, I will be very surprised.

"A young 17-year-old in [Mikey] Moore is probably going to come in his place. Brennan Johnson has come through a tough time when people were talking about his end product. He gets six goals in six."

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

Tottenham have refused to rule out the possibility of keeping Werner beyond this campaign, but it is believed the likes of Denmark winger Andreas Skov Olsen of Club Brugge are being monitored as possible long-term stand-ins (GiveMeSport).

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, a player dubbed the "Japanese Messi", is also a target for the north Londoners as they weigh up replacements for Werner should they decide not to activate his buy-out clause.

Postecoglou eyeing Real Valladolid star Raul Moro for Tottenham

According to GiveMeSport, another winger in Tottenham's thinking is Real Valladolid sensation Raul Moro.

The Spain Under-21 international, who can play on either flank, has bagged three goals and an assist for Valladolid in all competitions - with members of the Spanish media branding Moro their "superior" star player in a relegation-threatened team at the foot of the table.

Now, GMS writes that Moro is on Postecoglou's personal radar at Tottenham, with the club sending scouts on missions to assess the 21-year-old ahead of a potential move this winter.

The forward would also cost around the £9 million mark, which makes this a very doable mid-season transfer financially.