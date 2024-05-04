Tottenham have already made contact over a potential £21 million signing, with Spurs scouts also passing him with "flying colours".

Spurs looking to sign new centre-back for Postecoglou

The prospect of manager Ange Postecoglou sealing Champions League qualification in his full debut season is ever so surely dwindling after three consecutive Premier League defeats.

Spurs' losses to Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea come as good news for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who is now in full control of the race for fourth despite the Lilywhites still possessing a game in hand.

Luckily, according to Telegraph journalist Matt Law, Spurs have been drawing up alternative summer transfer plans in the event they don't qualify for a place in Europe's most prestigious competition next season.

Law explains in the same report that Postecoglou still wants to bring in another centre-half ahead of 2024/25, coming after the Australian stated in March that Spurs will look to sign a central defender despite Radu Dragusin's arrival in January.

If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at,” said Postecoglou on signing another centre-back this summer.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit into what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Targets have been named, with Tottenham believed to be major contenders for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who will leave Craven Cottage when his contract expires on June 30.

The same can be said for another soon-to-be free agent, as Spurs also hold an interest in Bournemouth ace Lloyd Kelly. Further abroad, a name who's been repeatedly doing the rounds this week is Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori.

Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) claimed this week that Tottenham scouts have promoted Calafiori with "flying colours".

Riccardo Calafiori's best Serie A games for Bologna this season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bologna 3-0 Salernitana 8.09 Empoli 1-0 Bologna 7.76 Bologna 1-0 Lazio 7.65 Roma 1-3 Bologna 7.55 Bologna 4-0 Lecce 7.49

Now, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs are set to join an auction for Calafiori alongside Juventus this summer, and it is believed contact has already been made with Bologna as far back as January - who value him at around £21 million.

The 21-year-old, who can play both centrally and as a full-back, has registered four assists over 28 Serie A appearances this season and his form is surely putting him in contention for a place in Italy's Euro 2024 squad.