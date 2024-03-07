Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou may be forced to sell a member of his squad who wanted to leave in January for a "much lower" price.

Spurs players who could leave the club this summer - explained

A host of senior Spurs players currently face uncertain futures, with a number of them failing to play their way into Postecoglou's plans since the Australian's arrival at the helm.

Indeed, a lot of them are now out on temporary spells at various clubs across the country, with defender Japhet Tanganga, left-back Sergio Reguilon, right-back Djed Spence, striker Tory Parrott, centre-back Joe Rodon and club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele all plying their trades away from N17.

They're all set to return in the summer when technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn are faced with the tasks of either finding them new homes - as all appear to not be in Postecoglou's plans as things stand.

Most league minutes played for Tottenham this season Number (via WhoScored) Guglielmo Vicario 2340 Pedro Porro 2068 Dejan Kulusevski 2034 Son Heung-min 1907 Destiny Udogie 1858 Cristian Romero 1713

Meanwhile, there is also the matter of players who remain at Spurs but on the fringes of Postecoglou's first team. Bryan Gil opted to remain at Spurs in January despite late interest from Brighton and clubs in Spain, but the young attacker isn't being rewarded with more minutes and looks likely to be a candidate for the chopping block this summer.

Another curious case is that of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was once a mainstay under Antonio Conte. The Dane's minutes have been severely restricted under Postecoglou, as he doesn't quite seem to fit the 58-year-old's tactical system.

Hojbjerg's made the vast majority of his appearances from the substitutes bench, but Tottenham's head coach has insisted that he remains an "important" member of the squad.

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg earlier this season.

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us. We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI.

“With Pierre, he is a professional and very determined."

Tottenham could be forced to sell Hojbjerg for "much lower" price

Hojbjerg, due to his lack of starting opportunities this season, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham - and was in the build-up to January.

Now, according to Calciomercato, it is believed Hojbjerg wanted to leave Tottenham in January and the club may now be forced to sell for a "much lower" price - due to his contract expiring in 2025.

The north Londoners apparently blocked his exit in the winter window, but it could be a completely different scenario this summer. The "sensational" Hojbjerg, as labelled by Seb Stafford-Bloor, changed agents recently, which is seen as a "clear signal" of his desire to make a Serie A move.