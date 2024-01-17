Tottenham have made contact over signing one club's in-demand defender after bringing in Radu Dragusin from Genoa, according to reports.

Spurs sign much-needed centre-back for Ange

Last week, Spurs finally sealed a deal for Dragusin after weeks of negotiations - in what was some very welcome news for manager Ange Postecoglou.

"Radu was always on the radar as one of the players we thought would be a good option for us. Then it was about getting as much information on him as a player and a person," said Postecoglou on Dragusin.

"We spoke to as many people about him as possible and had him scouted again and I’ve been following him since we highlighted him. In my mind once we got down to the real detail, I thought he was the best option for us."

The Australian had been dealing with a severe lack of depth at centre-back, as a result of Micky van de Ven's previous hamstring injury which kept him out of the side for months.

Cristian Romero was also missing for long intermittent periods due to either suspension or injuries of his own, which forced Postecoglou to play a makeshift pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at times.

Dragusin, who made his Spurs debut off the bench in their 2-2 draw away to Manchester United at Old Trafford, comes in to shore up the back line in that respect. However, that isn't to say the north Londoners are done overhauling their defence.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham have been weighing up Napoli centre-back Leo Ostigard as a direct replacement for Eric Dier - who made the move to Bayern Munich immediately after Dragusin's arrival.

Tottenham's confirmed January deals Transfer Timo Werner to Spurs Loan Radu Dragusin to Spurs Permanent Eric Dier to Bayern Loan Djed Spence to Genoa Loan Ashley Phillips to Plymouth Argyle Loan

Postecoglou appears to still be looking at more defensive upgrades, either this month or in the summer, and Serie A is becoming a real talent pool of Tottenham's.

Tottenham approach Bologna over signing Calafiori

According to Italian newspaper Il Resto Del Carlino, as relayed by Tutto Bologna and Sport Witness, Spurs have been asking Bologna about signing centre-back Riccardo Calafiori.

The 21-year-old has impressed over his 17 Serie A appearances this season, and it is believed the Lilywhites have been scouting the player on many occasions.

Calafiori's performances have made him a man in demand, with Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli all watching the defender with a view to making a potential move of their own. The Italian is dubbed one of the stars of Thiago Motta's Bologna side by Sport Witness, coming after his late arrival at the club late last summer for just £3.5 million.

Ben Mattinson, an aspiring Data Analyst who's featured on Breaking The Lines, gave a scout report on Calafiori and lauded his aerial ability in particular.