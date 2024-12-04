Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the chase for a very highly-rated forward as his January transfer isn't entirely ruled out, with reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic name-dropping Spurs as potential contenders.

Postecoglou hints at January plans as Spurs target new wide forward

In the build up to January, there have been reports suggesting that Spurs are targeting a new defender and wide forward, with manager Ange Postecoglou also suggesting that the club could make new signings in the winter window.

Speaking in a recent press conference, the Australian admitted that he's held meetings with technical director Johan Lange over strategy, and claimed his side could dip their toes into the market if they think it is necessary.

"We're always planning, planning for every scenario. A lot of it will depend on where we are as a squad at that time," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's plans for January.

"Between now and then, it is only really [Cristian] Romero and [Micky] van de Ven who will be back in that time frame, but Richy [Richarlison] will hopefully be back in the new year, and we will just assess where we are squad-wise but certainly, with Johan [Lange] I've already had a number of meetings for a strategy in January.

"I think last year we did a little bit of business which ended up helping us, but nothing concrete now, because January is always tricky, and it depends on where we are squad-wise."

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26

In terms of the wingers they're reportedly looking at, it is believed Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is attracting attention from Tottenham, amid his excellent start to the season at St. Mary's and comparisons with Man City star Jack Grealish (Football Insider).

As well as the English sensation, reports in the Spanish media have claimed that Tottenham view Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo as a key potential transfer target, with his contract including a £50 million release clause.

Tottenham join Arsenal in race for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams

Ornstein, writing in a piece for The Athletic, has now named Spurs as potential contenders to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain star has enjoyed a brilliant last 12 months, winning Euro 2024 with his country and racking up an incredible 19 assists in all competitions last term. The £200,000-per-week left-wide man is off the mark with two goals and five assists so far this season, and he has many admirers heading into 2025.

Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the race for Williams, whose contract includes a "fairly low" £46 million release clause for a player of his calibre, and while his January exit is unlikely, it also isn't entirely ruled out either.

As well as the north London duo, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his situation at Atheltic, with all the aforementioned clubs real admirers of Williams.