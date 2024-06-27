Tottenham have tabled a player-plus-cash bid, including out-of-favour midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, to sign one club's star - and they've received a reply to the approach.

Postecoglou looking for new midfielder as Spurs plan overhaul

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, speaking earlier this year, was forthright in his opinion that the Lilywhites need to undergo a transformation over the next few windows.

Postecoglou delivered a frank assessment of his current Spurs squad, claiming it will take multiple windows to get the club where he wants them to be.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's evolution.

"Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability, and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do. I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position.

Tottenham's best-performing players last season Average match rating per 90 (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

"But you've got to remember, a lot of our group are in their first year of the Premier League. A good chunk of them have been ever-presents, we need them to keep improving at the rate they are. We've still got a lot of work to do with the squad. I think we're a long way away from having one or two players away from getting where we want to be."

The north Londoners have already sealed an extension on Timo Werner's loan deal, with the German coming as their first signing of the summer window, but there could be many more to come over the coming weeks and once Euro 2024 draws to a close.

Tottenham are believed to be targeting a new midfielder, especially with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg widely expected to depart.

Spurs make Lo Celso plus cash bid for Jacob Ramsey

Lo Celso doesn't appear to be in Postecoglou's long-term plans either, leading them to offer out the Argentine in a swap deal bid for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey.

That is according to journalist Matt Maher, who broke news on X that Tottenham have made a Lo Celso plus £20 million offer for Ramsey. However, Unai Emery's side rejected it out of hand, as they see the 23-year-old as a key member of Villa's squad.

It appears Spurs may have to look elsewhere in pursuit of a new engine room man for their midfield, with reports still linking them to Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, who is more inclined to be sold due to his contract situation.