Tottenham Hotspur are seeking to sign another fresh face after already completing deals for both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, with journalist Nizaar Kinsella sharing more news on an "exciting" potential addition.

Spurs tipped to be busy on deadline day

Before the January window even opened, manager Ange Postecoglou publicly expressed the importance of getting players through the door in quick fashion.

The club granted his wish by getting Dragusin and Werner, with the former bolstering Postecoglou's defensive ranks and providing a solid alternative option to the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. The latter, meanwhile, has bagged two assists in two Premier League games since joining from RB Leipzig on loan.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Djed Spence Departure Eric Dier Departure Japhet Tanganga Departure Sergio Reguilon Departure Ivan Perisic Departure Ashley Phillips Departure

Despite already bolstering their squad sufficiently, with Spurs among the division's biggest spenders this month, selling Harry Kane last summer for pure profit means they have more wiggle room financially where other clubs do not (Luke Edwards).

This has resulted in suggestions Tottenham could make a third January signing after Dragusin and Werner. Indeed, there are still reports surrounding Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as one target, with reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano refusing to rule out a late deadline day bid.

Elsewhere, Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall is central to a tug-of-war between both the north Londoners and Barcelona. Spurs have been continuing their policy of signing some of Europe's rising stars on buy-to-loan-back deals, in a similar fashion to how they first brought first teamers Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr to the club.

Postecoglou's side are apparently attempting to hijack Barca'a deal for the 17-year-old, who is emerging as one of Scandinavia's most exceptional talents.

Both Spurs and the La Liga giants have apparently made proposals to sign the Djurgårdens IF.winger, and he is said to be deciding whether to make a move to England or the Nou Camp.

Decision pending as Bergvall eyes Tottenham and Barcelona moves

According to Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard, who shared an update on the matter today, Bergvall's decision between Barcelona and Tottenham is "pending" in what he calls an "exciting" potential move for the club.

The teenage sensation was meant to be making his call last night (Kinsella), but it appears the pull of N17 is giving him something to seriously think about.

Bergvall has been lavished with praise for his potential by members of the media like journalist Antonio Mango, who perhaps explained in December exactly why he's being highly coveted by Tottenham.