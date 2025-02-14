Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane has recently been linked with a sensational return to N17 from Bayern Munich, with a report this week sharing the club's new stance on potentially bringing him back to the Premier League.

Tottenham linked with Harry Kane reunion amid release clause

As revealed by The Telegraph, the 31-year-old has a release clause in his contract which may eventually help to facilitate a move away from Bayern.

This follows a report from German news outlet BILD (via GiveMeSport) that the value of this clause was set at around £67 million this winter, and could drop to as low as £54 million when it becomes active again next winter, but English media haven't yet backed up those figures.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (away) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

In any case, there does appear to be an exit clause in Kane's contract, which could help Tottenham to re-sign the Lilywhites hero.

In a further boost for Ange Postecoglou, which was seemingly negotiated by chairman Daniel Levy, Spurs possess a first-option agreement in potential talks for Kane (The Telegraph) - but it would only count if Bayern agree to the move and Kane green-lights a transfer back to his former club.

There is also no arranged fee in this first-option agreement, meaning Levy would still have to negotiate a price with Bayern or trigger the forward's release clause.

Kane's contract is set to expire in 2027, so unless the in-form number nine signs an extension and commits his long-term future to the German heavyweights, then his future will continue to be a talking point.

It is obvious why Tottenham could be tempted to instigate a move for Kane, given his cult-hero status at the club and just how he's taken like a duck to water in the Bundesliga since his move there in 2023.

Kane boasts 29 goals and 10 assists from 29 appearances in all competitions this season - scoring 73 in 74 outings in total for the club - so he's definitely not lost his appetite.

His status as England and Tottenham's all-time leading scorer - not to mention a repeated Ballon d'Or nominee - puts him up there with the best strikers to have ever played the beautiful game. Kane could have unfinished business in the Premier League, considering he's just 47 goals off Alan Shearer's all-time goalscoring record in the division.

Tottenham stance on re-signing Harry Kane with this summer claim made

Now, as per a report from Spain, Tottenham could even look to re-sign Kane "this summer". It is believed the north Londoners have refused to rule out the possibility of a deal for the veteran superstar this year, but they face stiff competition, as Chelsea, Man United and even Arsenal are monitoring his situation very closely.

However, while there is interest from these elite sides, it remains to be seen whether any of them can convince Bayern or Kane at the end of this season - and it could be a truly monumental task.

“Harry never doubted himself," said Vincent Kompany after Bayern's hard-fought 2-1 win over Freiburg in January.

"He stayed calm and kept working hard. Of course, we can talk about his goal today, but he also defended deep and helped the team a lot. That speaks volumes about his character. He really gives everything for the team to be successful.”