Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign one "very quick" Tottenham player for prospective new manager Vincent Kompany, coming after the Bundesliga giants snapped up both Eric Dier and Harry Kane.

Spurs players who could be sold this summer

Ange Postecoglou has publicly hinted that Spurs could be set to offload a few players this summer, amid reports that they're open to offers for over a dozen members of the Australian's squad (Paul O'Keefe).

The Lilywhites began 2023/2024 in rip-roaring form, with Postecoglou even recording the best-ever start made by a new manager in Premier League history. However, they tailed off towards the latter stages and missed out on Champions League football next season to top-four rivals Aston Villa.

Tottenham's last five games of the Premier League season Sheffield United 0-3 Tottenham Tottenham 0-2 Man City Tottenham 2-1 Burnley Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

Postecoglou has claimed that Tottenham need to undergo "drastic" change in the summer transfer window, as he looks to make them an elite English side and end their long wait for a piece of major silverware - with their last one coming in 2008.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Spurs' summer transfer window.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey."

Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon, Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma have all been rumoured as Tottenham players who could be sold this summer, with defender Emerson Royal also attracting interest from abroad.

The Brazilian has played second fiddle to star right-back Pedro Porro during Postecolgou's reign, but has done well to fill in for injured first-teamers when required. Royal has turned out at both centre-back and left-back to cover for the likes of Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie, but it is believed he's up for sale.

Tottenham would accept bids of around £20 million for Royal this summer, and it is believed he is on the radar of Bayern as their club chiefs also close in on a new manager.

Bayern Munich eye Emerson Royal for Vincent Kompany with offer made

The Bavarians are close to sealing a deal for Kompany from Burnley, and they've decided he'll be the man to replace Thomas Tuchel (Jacob Steinberg). Bayern are hoping to wrap up his arrival by the end of this week, as per Steinberg, with the Germans already making moves for his potential first signing.

According to Trivela, Bayern have made an offer to sign Royal from Tottenham, who also has the option of a Saudi move. However, it is believed the South American would prefer to stay in Europe and will prioritise mental health over money when it comes to his next move. The outlet adds that Spurs' "very quick" defender is expected to depart N17, regardless of where he ends up.