Tottenham Hotspur have less than a month to complete any remaining business that they would like to do before the end of the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou can cross a new number nine off his wishlist now that Dominic Solanke is in the building, though, after the club confirmed his arrival from Bournemouth on Saturday. The Australian head coach was also presented with a fresh midfield option earlier in the summer, with Archie Gray snapped up from Leeds United in a permanent deal by Daniel Levy.

Gray may not be the only midfielder to come through the door at the London giants, however, as Spurs are reportedly pursuing a move for another player in that area of the pitch.

Spurs set to launch bid for Serie A ace

According to JuveLive, Levy is set to launch a bid to sign Juventus central midfielder Manuel Locatelli before the end of the summer transfer window. The report claims that Tottenham are ready to make an offer of €25m (£20.5m) plus bonuses to secure the Italy international's signature this month.

It states that the Lilywhites are prepared to get 'serious' about a deal in the coming days and that an exit from the Old Lady is likely if a £20m+ bid does fall on their desk.

Locatelli could be viewed as a replacement for Giovani Lo Celso, who looks set to leave the club this summer. Football Insider recently claimed that he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Postecoglou, amid interest from Aston Villa and Real Betis.

The outlet added that Spurs are willing to cash in on the Argentina international for a fee of £10m, having previously demanded a £15m package for him, but it remains to be seen whether either of the two interested parties are ready to meet their demands.

Why Spurs should sign Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli could come in as a fantastic replacement for Lo Celso as he is an experienced player at the top level in Europe, whilst still having his best years ahead of him. At the age of 26, he has plenty of years left ahead of him and would arrive at the perfect time in his career, as he is not a young player with much to learn or in the final throes of his playing days.

The Italian maestro has been capped 28 times by his country and has racked up 243 appearances in the Serie A, along with 132 outings for Juventus, which shows that he is experienced at international and domestic level.

23/24 season Manuel Locatelli (Serie A) Giovani Lo Celso (Premier League) Appearances 36 22 Goals 1 2 Assists 4 2 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.6 1.2 Ground duel success rate 55% 67% Aerial duel success rate 62% 17% Stats via Sofascore

Locatelli provided a greater creative threat than Lo Celso at league level last term, whilst also offering more balance defensively. He has the physical attributes to dominate opponents in duels on the deck and in the air, whereas the Spurs man let himself down in aerial challenges, whilst the Italian battler also made more defensive interventions per game to cut out opposition attacks.

These statistics suggest that the "underrated" - as described by journalist Josh Bunting - Italian could come in and offer Postecoglou more in and out of possession as a replacement for Lo Celso, due to his creativity and defensive solidity, which is why this could be an excellent piece of business by the club.