Tottenham have their eyes on a clinical new striker target for manager Ange Postecoglou, and they've been told he'll cost just £17 million to sign this summer.

Spurs still in Champions League race as Ange prepares for Chelsea

Despite their entertaining 3-2 north London derby defeat to Arsenal last weekend, where Spurs very nearly mounted a late comeback from three goals down, Postecoglou's side are still very much in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Lilywhites hold two games in hand over rivals Aston Villa as both teams battle for that coveted fourth spot, and while Unai Emery's men are seven points clear, Tottenham could narrow that gap to just one if they win their extra couple of matches.

Postecoglou will be relying on favours from one of Brighton, Liverpool or Crystal Palace, who Villa face in their remaining three games of the season, but the prospect of Champions League football is still very much alive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham's remaining games of the season Date Chelsea (away) Tonight Liverpool (away) 5th May Burnley (home) 11th May Man City (home) 14th May Sheffield United (away) 19th May

Tonight, they come up against old boss Mauricio Pochettino as they prepare to face a topsy-turvy Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge, and the clash could have a crucial bearing on how Spurs finish the 2023/2024 campaign.

"For us it’s a constant evolution of overcoming different challenges we've had since then," said Postecoglou on the difference between now and the last time they faced Chelsea.

"It's fair to say that up until that point we were in good shape from a squad point of view. We had a good rhythm in terms of games. Since then we've had some disruptions in many areas and had to overcome those challenges, some well, some not so well. For the most part we've been fairly consistent.

"Chelsea, their recent form has been very good. They've got some real talent and Mauricio is an excellent manager, so I think irrespective of all of that, you're playing away from home, at their ground, it's a London derby, so you know it's going to be a tough game."

As Postecoglou attempts to guide his side to a strong finish, Spurs transfer chiefs are busy working ahead of the summer window's opening. Reports suggest that Tottenham are very keen to sign a new striker and replace Harry Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich last year.

Tottenham set sights on Kevin Denkey as Levy told bargain price tag

According to rumours from Germany, they have a new target in mind - Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey. Fussball Transfers state that Tottenham are one of the contenders to sign Denkey this summer, coming after an excellent campaign, where he's bagged 26 goals in all competitions for the Belgian side.

The Togo forward, it is believed, can also leave Cercle for a fee of around £17 million - which is pretty affordable from a Spurs perspective. Still just 23-years-old, Denkey also fits the profile of a young player with plenty of potential still to be had.