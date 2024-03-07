Tottenham Hotspur chiefs apparently rate one club's 25-year-old star in very high esteem, with the north Londoners now readying talks to sign him.

Spurs prepared to back Ange with signings this summer

Ange Postecoglou's debut season in the Spurs dugout has proved excellent thus far.

The Lilywhites are locked in a fierce battle with Aston Villa for a place in the top four and qualification for the Champions League next season, and while the overall success of Postecoglou's campaign will hinder on their finish to 2023/2024, it's safe to say Spurs have been a far more exciting watch under the Australian.

Tottenham's last five league games under Postecoglou Spurs 3-1 Crystal Palace Spurs 1-2 Wolves Spurs 2-1 Brighton Everton 2-2 Spurs Spurs 3-2 Brentford

He's implemented a high-pressing, fast-paced and electric brand of football since his arrival from Celtic last summer, and it's won over large sections of the fan base. The feeling around N17 has greatly changed since the last days of Antonio Conte, with the north London club holding a greater appeal to players in the transfer market as a result.

Tottenham sensationally beat European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signings of Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall in January, and Spurs have been named as contenders for in-demand Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer as well.

Reports suggest that, no matter what happens in regards to their top-four push, Postecoglou will be backed with new Tottenham signings later this year.

One of the key areas which Tottenham want to strengthen is in defence, with there being a belief that they wish to sign another centre-back after Dragusin. Spurs apparently want two "top level" centre-backs across 2024, and one player said to be attracting their interest is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

Tottenham readying talks with Lloyd Kelly

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Tottenham are readying talks with Kelly ahead of the summer window. The Englishman will be a free agent as things stand, meaning Spurs can sign him without paying a penny to Bournemouth. However, Postecoglou faces stiff competition for Kelly, as Liverpool and Newcastle United are also eyeing a move.

Clubs abroad, like contenders AC Milan, Juventus and "multiple" sides from Germany, can agree to a pre-contract as rules dictate overseas clubs can commence official negotiations over personal terms right now.

That being said, those within Spurs rate the 25-year-old highly. As per Veysey, club chiefs are "convinced" that Kelly would be a "strong option" for next season. The "rapid" Cherries ace, who can play both as a full-back and in the centre, was a target for Spurs last summer.

Indeed, Tottenham made a concerted effort to bring in Kelly on deadline day but to no avail, with chairman Daniel Levy now handed the chance to bring him in for nothing soon.