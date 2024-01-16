Some Tottenham chiefs are apparently championing the club to make a move for one big club's 28-year-old before deadline day.

Spurs seeking new midfielder next

Following the confirmed arrivals of both attacking midfielder Timo Werner and centre-back Radu Dragusin, multiple reports have since shared Spurs' keen interest in signing a new number centre-midfielder as well.

It is believed Tottenham are pressing ahead with plans to bring another midfield ace before January 31, and one player who's been widely linked is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. Indeed, Gallagher is a top target for Spurs in January, coming after claims that his club could be forced into a shock winter window sale to fund their own transfer activity.

"Conor Gallagher is a player they have an interest in," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

"They find it hard to believe that he will actually become available for transfer but, if he genuinely is, they think they are the perfect club for him to end up at. If they could get Conor Gallagher for £40million to £50million, I think they would probably see that as a good deal and one that they would actually try to pursue."

Of course, there is the small matter of Mauricio Pochettino, and whether or not the Argentine would be willing to part company with a player who has been imperative to them this season.

Postecoglou is a personal admirer of Gallagher, but a move may well depend on the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well. There are rumours that Spurs may need to sell the Dane permanently, to both free up squad space and raise funds for Gallagher's potential signing.

Another midfield target who is looking more and more likely to leave his club in January is Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips. Reports have suggested that Spurs could bring Phillips in on loan and pay around £7 million to make it happen (Football Insider), with the Northern Echo now weighing in with an update of their own.

Tottenham chiefs "championing" move for Phillips

The 28-year-old is surplus at Eastlands, and has largely struggled to gain a consistent run of minutes since coming in from Leeds in the summer of 2022. According to journalist Scott Wilson, writing for the Echo, Tottenham are one of the clubs who could offer Phillips a way out this month.

Some senior Spurs chiefs are "championing" a move for Phillips, and it is claimed the Lilywhites are firmly in the race to sign him this winter. Newcastle have been billed as major contenders for the England international, but they face a latest emerging rival in Postecoglou's side, with Tottenham's interest described as a potential "game-changer".

Interestingly, former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood has previously told the club to sign Phillips, saying he "improves" them in that midfield area.

The former Leeds star was also called a "beast" for his performances at the Euros under Gareth Southgate (Nigel de Jong).