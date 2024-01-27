Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly "in competition" to sign a prodigy called "one of the greater talents of his generation" alongside Antonio Nusa.

Spurs attempting to seal Nusa deal

Since last week, Spurs have actively been in talks to sign Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa.

The north Londoners want Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal, which would see him signed by Tottenham and then sent back to Brugge to further his development for the remainder of 2023/24.

Nusa has been praised for his sky-high potential by the likes of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who has called his international teammate a "really exciting" player.

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player," Odegaard told TV2 (via Sport Witness).

"You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!"

“He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble. He’s a nice boy. Very calm and nice type. It’s going to be just fine. He just has to enjoy the football and continue to deliver as he does. Then it will be good.”

The forward would come as a real coup for Spurs when considering his already impressive reputation, but he isn't the only young star attracting serious interest at N17.

As previously explained by reliable football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold, Tottenham are aiming to replicate the successful deals which eventually resulted in both Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie becoming key first-team players.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Eric Dier Departure Djed Spence Departure Ashley Phillips Departure Sergio Reguilon Departure Japhet Tanganga Departure Ivan Perisic Departure

Sarr was brought in by ex-managing director Fabio Paratici in the summer of 2021, then spent the rest of 21/22 back on loan at previous club FC Metz.

Paratici sealed a deal to sign Udogie from Udinese in similar fashion one year later, with the Italy international now a mainstay under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham competing to sign Nebojsa Grujic

Now, as per Ajax Showtime, Spurs are displaying a keen interest in Red Star Belgrade academy ace Nebojsa Grujic.

The attacker, who currently plays for their Under-15s, would be one for the distant future but it is believed top clubs from all over Europe are courting him.

Tottenham are in "competition" to sign Grujic alongside Fiorentina, KRC Genk, Benfica and Ajax. The teenager, who can "play anywhere attack", has also been called "one of the greater talents of his generation" by Ajax Showtime.