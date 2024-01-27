Tottenham are now said to be preparing a "shock" late January bid to sign one "very underrated" midfielder after falling short in a move for Kalvin Phillips.

Spurs linked with new midfield signing before 1st February

Following the arrivals of both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, a fair few reports have suggested that manager Ange Postecoglou is also keen on signing a new central midfielder.

The Australian has little faith in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg given he's started just five Premier League games this season, and the former Southampton man would have arguably had fewer chances if it wasn't for injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma have all been ahead of Hojbjerg in the pecking order, leading to repeated suggestions that he could well leave Spurs in favour of more game time.

If the 28-year-old does depart for pastures new after nearly four years in north London, Postecoglou wants a new midfield running man to replace him.

One man who's been heavily linked in this regard is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, despite the 23-year-old now becoming a key player for arch-rivals Chelsea.

As we fast approach January deadline day, members of the media like journalist Darren Lewis have refused to rule out a Spurs move for the "very underrated" ace.

"I’m not sold on the idea that it would be impossible for him to come to Spurs and here’s why," said Lewis to the Last Word on Spurs podcast this week.

" I didn’t think Chelsea would sell Mason Mount to a rival, and they sold him to Man Utd for £60m. He was a poster boy for the academy, I just think as far as Gallagher is concerned there is that problem with PSR with Chelsea. I think he would be an excellent fit for Spurs, and working for a manager like Postecoglou who puts his arm around a player, I think Gallagher could really settle down."

Tottenham preparing "last-gasp" Gallagher bid

Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey have shared an update on the saga, claiming Tottenham are now readying a "last-gasp" and "shock" bid for Gallagher.

Talks have apparently been held between Spurs and Chelsea already, and while he is expected to cost a marquee fee, that hasn't stopped the Lilywhites from taking their chances.

This comes after "failing to sign [Kalvin] Phillips" from Man City, who's now put pen to paper on a loan move across London at West Ham.

Starting 20 league matches this season, Gallagher is currently their best-performing player by average match rating per 90 according to WhoScored, and is level with Cole Palmer in terms of Chelsea's highest number of assists.