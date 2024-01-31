Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou refused to rule out late January transfer twists in a press conference on Tuesday (via Dan Kilpatrick), and rumours continue to flood in as we approach deadline day on February 1.

Spurs linked with signing new midfielder

The north Londoners, regardless of what happens next, can say they've enjoyed their most productive winter transfer window in recent memory.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Chairman Daniel Levy and the Spurs recruitment team moved to shore up Postecoglou's defensive ranks by signing centre-back Radu Dragusin in a £25 million move from Genoa, while also sealing a loan deal to bring in Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Securing a top-class defender of Dragusin's ilk was particularly important, as Tottenham's real lack of central defensive depth behind Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero was brought to the forefront time and time again before the Romanian's arrival.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (RB Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Departure (Genoa, loan) Ivan Perisic Departure (Hajduk Split, loan) Eric Dier Departure (Bayern Munich, loan) Sergio Reguilon Departure (Brentford, loan) Japhet Tanganga Departure (Millwall, loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (Plymouth, loan)

Werner's signing also gifts Postecoglou another attacking option, and a versatile one at that. The Germany international can play both through the middle and out wide, with his best ever season being at Leipzig in 2019/2020 - when he bagged 28 goals and eight assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

A third January signing hasn't been completely taken off the table, either, nor has another exit. Tottenham are believed to be keen on signing another midfielder, and are known admirers of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old is attracting late window interest from Spurs, coming after they also attempted to prise him away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

He's been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season, leading the way with Cole Palmer in terms of league assists, and has started 20 Premier League games.

Tottenham could still make "shock" Gallagher signing

Commenting on Tottenham's interest in the 23-year-old, speaking to The BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily this week (via football 365), Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has shared a hopeful update.

He says Gallagher signing for Spurs "could happen" yet before the deadline, and it would be one of the "most shocking" transfers of the month.

“It’s really interesting. I said that it would be complete and utter madness for Chelsea to sell the player they have given their captain’s armband to under Pochettino," said Edwards.

“But it comes down to business logic. He has 18 months left on his deal and he has been made available, a soft availability is what I call it. The world of football has known Conor Gallagher, if you pay the right money he will be allowed to leave.

"Tottenham have had a long standing interest, Tottenham sold Harry Kane for pure profit and they have got the room to do stuff this month that other clubs haven’t.

“I think that would be one of the most shocking, the most talked about, the most headline grabbing transfers. It’s been rumoured all month.

“If Tottenham are going to make their move they will have to do it in the next 48 hours but that’s definitely one of the more controversial transfers that could happen.”

Edwards also states to The BBC that he could see Chelsea accepting a bid in the region of £50m for Gallagher.