Tottenham, lead by chairman Daniel Levy in this instance, could make a cunning late January bid to sign an "underrated" star after Antonio Nusa.

Spurs remain in Nusa transfer talks

Last week, news broke from Belgium that Spurs had opened talks over a buy-to-loan back deal for Nusa as the club continue their mission of snapping up some of Europe's brightest talents.

Fabrizio Romano and other reliable media sources then backed these claims, as Tottenham eye up a similar deal to the ones which saw Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr join them in recent years.

Both Sarr and Udogie put pen to paper on moves to north London, but stayed at their former clubs for the rest of the campaign in a bid to further their development before officially making the move to N17.

Now, chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn are attempting to replicate that with Nusa. Udogie and Sarr have become a real success at Spurs, so it's little surprise manager Ange Postecoglou is watching his club adopt this model long-term.

Negotiations reportedly remain ongoing for Nusa as the Lilywhites look to get ahead of widespread competition and seal the winger's signature, but he isn't the only signing mooted at Spurs before February 1.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher remains on Tottenham's radar as Postecoglou seeks to add another midfielder, though much could apparently depend on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future and whether Chelsea are still willing to part company.

Levy could personally attempt "low-ball" late Gallagher bid

Journalist Paul Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport, has shared his own update on Spurs and their pursuit of Gallagher in January.

The reporter suggests Levy could personally attempt a last-gasp Tottenham offer for Gallagher and a "low-ball" one at that, mainly to test Chelsea's resolve before the window shuts.

"So sources at Tottenham were very quick to come out and deny that any talks have taken place between the clubs for Conor Gallagher, but we do know that the club like Gallagher a lot It wouldn't surprise me if Daniel Levy tries a lowball offer towards the end of the window just to test Chelsea's resolve," said Brown.

"Because Chelsea are asking quite a lot of money for Conor Gallagher, and I don't think Spurs are going to spend that kind of money on anyone this month. But as we get closer to the end of the window, we'll start to see just how desperate Chelsea are to bring some cash in by the end of January. I think that is what the Spurs' strategy might be here. I wouldn't be at all surprised if you see some action for Gallagher in the last couple of days of the window."

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan, Leipzig) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Djed Spence Exit (loan, Genoa) Eric Dier Exit (loan, Bayern) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan, Plymouth) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan, Brentford) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan, Millwall) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan, Hajduk Split)

The "very underrated" 23-year-old, if Mauricio Pochettino's side cave in and sell, could undoubtedly be a snip given his proven top-flight quality and status as a homegrown player.