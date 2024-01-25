Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Tottenham are candidates to sign an "exciting" 24-year-old forward despite already bringing in Timo Werner.

Spurs sign Werner and chase Antonio Nusa

The north Londoners could make multiple new additions in the attacking areas this month, and have already sealed a loan deal for Werner.

The former Chelsea star, who's temporary move includes an option to make it permanent later this year, made his debut in Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Man United 11 days ago. Werner adds both versatility and extra quality to Ange Postecoglou's final third, and the Lilywhites will be hoping he can replicate the kind of form which saw Chelsea once spend £47.5 million on his capture.

Meanwhile, another forward who Tottenham are widely believed to be chasing is Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa.

The north Londoners opened talks to sign Nusa in a buy-to-loan-back deal last week, with the plan being to secure his signature and send him back to Belgium for the rest of 2023/2024. After these developments, it is now believed Spurs could still add another option further up the field, as journalist Graeme Bailey suggests in a report for HITC.

Tottenham could still sign Jota despite agreeing Werner deal

Indeed, as per his information, Spurs could yet to be contenders to end Jota's nightmare spell at Al-Ittihad.

The 24-year-old is apparently keen to leave Saudi Arabia, and has not even been registered in Al-Ittihad's domestic squad for the rest of the season.

Despite already bringing in Werner, Bailey hints that Tottenham could still be interested in signing Jota. It is believed Postecoglou is a big admirer of the Portuguese, who dazzled under his tutelage when the pair worked together at Celtic.

West Ham, Everton, Brighton and Newcastle United are named as other suitors for the winger, who former Spurs right-back Alan Hutton also holds in very high esteem.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Departure (Genoa, loan) Sergio Reguilon Departure (Brentford, loan) Eric Dier Departure (Bayern Munich, loan) Japhet Tanganga Departure (Millwall, loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (Plymouth Argyle, loan) Ivan Perisic Departure (Hadjduk Split, loan)

"He's (Jota) probably only going to get better, I think he can get better," said the Scotsman to Football Insider. "What he's done this season has been incredible, for him to come from his parent club, where he's not really been playing. Benfica are a big club in their own right but to come to another club where there's a lot of pressure, to perform at such a young age, he's stood up to that task.

“Jota's that player fans want to see. He's exciting, he takes people on, he makes things happen, he scores goals and ticks all the boxes."

The forward bagged 11 goals and 11 assists during his final season at Parkhead, before eventually making the move to Saudi.