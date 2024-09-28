Tottenham Hotspur could have a realistic chance to sign an England star in the new year, with his club directly informing the player that they could look to sell him next year.

Tottenham's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

Spurs ended the summer window with £113 million spent on four senior summer additions, including a season-long loan extension for winger Timo Werner, a £40 million deal for Archie Gray, the signing of striker Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert's arrival in N17.

That doesn't include moves for wonderkids Lucas Bergvall and South Korean sensation Yang Min-hyeok, with the latter set to fully join up in January after a brief loan spell back at Gangwon FC.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Yang Min-hyeok Gangwon FC

According to some reports, Bergvall is set for a run of game time under Postecoglou, but it remains to be seen whether the teenage Swede will be given any minutes during their blockbuster clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

At the end of the summer, Spurs also secured a first option to buy Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, as part of a deal which saw midfielder Giovani Lo Celso go the other way and back to his former club.

For 2025, technical director Johan Lange, chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team are already at work to bolster Postecoglou's squad. Some reports believe that Tottenham are frontrunners to sign Jonathan David from Lille, despite Solanke's arrival, with the Canadian's contract expiring next summer as things stand.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that Spurs have told Milan they're prepared to pay £17m for winger Noah Okafor, so it appears that a new attacker is on the agenda in north London.

Further back, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has been sporadically linked with a move to N17. The 24-year-old, who impressed for England at Euro 2024, was subject to an array of rejected bids from Newcastle United (Alex Powell), who had absolutely no luck tempting Palace chairman Steve Parish to sell.

Tottenham on alert as Palace tell Guehi they could sell

Guehi's contract expires in 2026, and according to The Boot Room, Palace have told Guehi they could sell him next year if he doesn't pen an extension.

It is believed Tottenham have registered their interest in the defender as a result, but they're not alone, as Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all monitoring this situation closely ahead of a potential move.

Palace would consider selling as soon as January, and it is believed that the Eagles could be forced to drop their £75 million asking price.

"We would like to keep hold of him. There is a price and a situation where we might consider it," said Parish on Guehi to BBC Sport in August.

"Somebody [in another interview] said he is a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

"Realistically, he is homegrown, 24 years old and a sensational talent - so somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment, it isn't. He will still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it's not impossible [that he goes].

"He is certainly not making anybody's life difficult, his agents are decent people.

"It is a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference as to how he performs."