Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy appears ready to take a loss on a senior first-teamer this summer, who will be told that he's free to leave.

Spurs now considering over a dozen player sales before 2024/2025

Reliable media sources, like FA registered intermediary Paul O'Keefe, who regularly breaks Spurs news on X, state that the Lilywhites are now considering sales for over a dozen players when the transfer window reopens.

Indeed, it is believed Spurs chiefs and manager Ange Postecoglou would be willing to part ways with the squad members in question if suitable offers arrive, which highlights the scale of their potential rebuild over these next few years.

While these players aren't named specifically, supporters and critics can hazard a pretty good guess as to who they might be. Indeed, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon and Djed Spence have all been linked with permanent Spurs exits in the last few months, but there are a couple of mystery names who have yet to be mentioned.

O'Keefe's claim falls in line with Postecoglou's latest admission that Tottenham need to implement serious change.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on the Tottenham project.

Tottenham's latest Premier League results Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey."

The aforementioned crop are sure-fire contenders for Postecoglou's axe, but there now appears to be another exit candidate in defender Emerson Royal. The Brazilian, who's featured 22 times in the league this season, has been filling in for the injured Destiny Udogie at left-back in recent weeks.

Levy ready to take loss as Emerson told he's free to leave Tottenham

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, he could well be sold this summer. Indeed, it is believed Spurs chiefs are set to tell Emerson to find a new club, with Levy ready to take a small loss on the £26 million they paid for his services in 2021.

The north Londoners will apparently accept an offer of around £20 million for the former Real Betis and Barcelona full-back, who was tipped for stardom at Spurs by former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell when he first signed.

“Let me tell you, this guy is very, very good. He is all action. He is up and down, very quick and loves to attack," said Campbell to Football Insider.

“The way Spurs play, with the full-backs bombing on, he is perfect. He is relentless down the flank because he is an incredibly fit guy. He also has good quality on the ball so I expect him to quickly become a fan favourite there."