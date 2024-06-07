Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been urged to re-sign a former Tottenham player likened to midfielder James Maddison, who he could bring back for just under £10 million.

Maddison misses out on England place for Euro 2024

It's been 24 hours to forget for the Lilywhites star, who unfortunately missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's final England squad for Euro 2024, which kicks off in Munich on June 14 as Germany host Scotland.

Tottenham forward Timo Werner.
Maddison joins James Trafford (Burnley, goalkeeper), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton, defender), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool, defender), Harry Maguire (Manchester United, defender), Curtis Jones (Liverpool, midfielder) and Jack Grealish (Manchester City, forward) in being excluded from Southgate's final 26.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder bagged four goals and nine assists over 30 appearances in all competitions last season for Tottenham, but the Three Lions head coach has instead opted to bring Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and three strikers with him to Germany.

England's final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

Club

Dean Henderson

Crystal Palace

Jordan Pickford

Everton

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal

Lewis Dunk

Brighton

Joe Gomez

Liverpool

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa

Luke Shaw

Man United

John Stones

Man City

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United

Kyle Walker

Man City

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea

Kobbie Mainoo

Man United

Declan Rice

Arsenal

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace

Phil Foden

Man City

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Ivan Toney

Brentford

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

"I trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make," said Maddison on being dropped for the Euros.

"I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt."

The former Leicester City star dazzled over the first half of 23/24 before suffering ankle ligament damage, and Maddison will be hoping to rediscover that form next season.

Levy and Spurs urged to re-sign Marcus Edwards who's similar to Maddison

There's little doubting when he is at his very best, the player is a very valuable asset. Jermaine Jenas called Maddison on the verge of being world-class early last season, and now ex-Spurs scout Bryan King has told Tottenham News that Ange Postecoglou should re-sign a player who is "very similar".

edwards-vitoria-leeds-premier-league-sporting-transfer-orta

Indeed, Sporting Lisbon starlet Marcus Edwards is the man in question, and Spurs could actually bring him back for just £9.7 million. He's valued at around £15 million, but Tottenham's 35 per cent sell-on clause means they could do a deal for under £10 million.

“Spurs should definitely do it,” King said to Tottenham News.

“To be honest, he probably shouldn’t have been sold in the first place. He is very similar to Maddison in the way he plays. If the club could get him for under £10million then that would be a good bit of business.”

The homegrown 25-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions under Ruben Amorim last campaign, scoring six goals and bagging nine assists.