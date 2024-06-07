Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been urged to re-sign a former Tottenham player likened to midfielder James Maddison, who he could bring back for just under £10 million.

Maddison misses out on England place for Euro 2024

It's been 24 hours to forget for the Lilywhites star, who unfortunately missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's final England squad for Euro 2024, which kicks off in Munich on June 14 as Germany host Scotland.

Maddison joins James Trafford (Burnley, goalkeeper), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton, defender), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool, defender), Harry Maguire (Manchester United, defender), Curtis Jones (Liverpool, midfielder) and Jack Grealish (Manchester City, forward) in being excluded from Southgate's final 26.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder bagged four goals and nine assists over 30 appearances in all competitions last season for Tottenham, but the Three Lions head coach has instead opted to bring Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and three strikers with him to Germany.

England's final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 Club Dean Henderson Crystal Palace Jordan Pickford Everton Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Lewis Dunk Brighton Joe Gomez Liverpool Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Ezri Konsa Aston Villa Luke Shaw Man United John Stones Man City Kieran Trippier Newcastle United Kyle Walker Man City Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Conor Gallagher Chelsea Kobbie Mainoo Man United Declan Rice Arsenal Adam Wharton Crystal Palace Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Jarrod Bowen West Ham Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Phil Foden Man City Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Harry Kane Bayern Munich Cole Palmer Chelsea Bukayo Saka Arsenal Ivan Toney Brentford Ollie Watkins Aston Villa

"I trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make," said Maddison on being dropped for the Euros.

"I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt."

The former Leicester City star dazzled over the first half of 23/24 before suffering ankle ligament damage, and Maddison will be hoping to rediscover that form next season.

Levy and Spurs urged to re-sign Marcus Edwards who's similar to Maddison

There's little doubting when he is at his very best, the player is a very valuable asset. Jermaine Jenas called Maddison on the verge of being world-class early last season, and now ex-Spurs scout Bryan King has told Tottenham News that Ange Postecoglou should re-sign a player who is "very similar".

Indeed, Sporting Lisbon starlet Marcus Edwards is the man in question, and Spurs could actually bring him back for just £9.7 million. He's valued at around £15 million, but Tottenham's 35 per cent sell-on clause means they could do a deal for under £10 million.

“Spurs should definitely do it,” King said to Tottenham News.

“To be honest, he probably shouldn’t have been sold in the first place. He is very similar to Maddison in the way he plays. If the club could get him for under £10million then that would be a good bit of business.”

The homegrown 25-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions under Ruben Amorim last campaign, scoring six goals and bagging nine assists.