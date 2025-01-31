Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has travelled abroad for face-to-face talks with a top January target, with time running out for manager Ange Postecoglou to get an outfield signing or two through the door.

Tottenham chasing late January deal for Mathys Tel

Earlier this week, credible reports surfaced that Spurs have agreed a £50 million deal to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old, who was a mainstay under ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, has found his opportunities much more limited under Vincent Kompany - prompting his decision to move on before the end of this January window.

Postecoglou's side then emerged as fierce contenders for the Frenchman's signature, after their widely reported failed attempt to land Randal Kolo Muani on a loan deal from PSG, with Spurs shaking hands on a fee for Tel before every other interested club.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

However, the hold up in this potential deal is down to Tel himself, who apparently remains undecided over a switch to Spurs. Sky Sports even claimed this afternoon that Tel may rather go out on loan and return to Bayern, as opposed to a permanent Premier League move.

"It's a £50 million bid which the club, Bayern Munich, have certainly entertained that idea, but it's the player who hasn't decided," said one of the broadcaster's reporters live on air this lunchtime (via X).

"If he does want to move away, will he want to make it a permanent move? Potentially not, we hear. He might just want to go on loan, because he sees himself as having a future in the long-term at Bayern Munich. So, Tottenham potentially leading the race for him, but still a long way to go."

This could spell trouble for the north Londoners, as it may hand fellow rumoured competitors Arsenal, Chelsea, Al-Ahli and Man United a route back into the race, despite their club-to-club agreement.

Daniel Levy travels for Tottenham transfer talks with Mathys Tel

According to Fabrizio Romano, Levy is now taking matters into his own hands. It is believed Levy has travelled to Munich for talks with Tel, as he looks to get Postecoglou's first outfield signing of the window done as soon as possible, before other interested sides have a chance to pounce.

"Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has arrived in Munich today in order to accelerate talks for Mathys Tel," said Romano on social media this afternoon.

"Agreement already done with Bayern, face to face talks now with Tel and his agent. Spurs trying to push, as they’re aware of competition from Premier League clubs."

The versatile teenager can play in a nunber of positions across the attacking front three, making him a very useful potential new addition, so Postecoglou will be very keen for this one to be done.