A recruitment source with close links to Tottenham has told one outlet that chairman Daniel Levy could receive a "big-money" bid for one of Ange Postecoglou's players this summer.

Spurs tipped for busy summer and to sell many squad members

As per reliable media sources, like club insider Paul O'Keefe, Spurs are open to offers for over a dozen squad members when the window reopens on June 14.

Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Spurs are set for a "busy" summer, and they're believed to be eyeing up at least one attacker, with Timo Werner already being sealed for another season after Tottenham reached an agreement with Leipzig to extend his loan deal.

"I think it will be an important summer for Tottenham in terms of midfield," said Romano to GiveMeSport recently.

"And then [there will be] an offensive player, at least one offensive player. We will see if it's going to be more a kind of winger or more a kind of number nine. But they are exploring the offensive players market and I think they will do something also in that position.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

"So I think it will be a busy summer at Tottenham."

This statement still carries weight, regardless of Werner remaining for another campaign, with football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold backing that Spurs will go for more attacking players after the German.

To fund these moves, the likes of Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon and Djed Spence are a few players who could be sold by Tottenham to bolster Postecoglou's transfer kitty - according to rumours in the last few months.

European heavyweights could also test Levy's resolve when it comes to the club's most important players, with Barcelona and Real Madrid keeping tabs on Cristian Romero as one example.

Now, it is believed star £50,000-per-week defender Micky van de Ven isn't excluded from that equation.

Levy could receive "big-money" bid for Tottenham star van de Ven

As per Tottenham News, sharing a claim from one of their recruitment sources who has close links to the club, Levy could receive a "big-money" bid for van de Ven after his excellent debut campaign, and clubs around Europe have already expressed an interest.

The Dutchman, called "world-class", has been imperative at the heart of Postecoglou's high line - with van de Ven's searing pace being an important factor and crucial to the way Tottenham play.

Van de Ven's injury absences were very much noticed, as Spurs often struggled to deal without the Netherlands international when unavailable. Taking this into account, it could take a pretty monstrous offer for Levy to even consider parting company after just one season.