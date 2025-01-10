Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy are attempting to get another January signing over the line imminently, making a promise to one player which could help to seal an agreement in the next few days.

Tottenham explore further January reinforcements in multiple positions

It is no secret that Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been forced to deal with major player selection issues over the last two months, with Guglielmo Vicario, Fraser Forster, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Richarlison, James Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr and Wilson Odobert all unavailable for their last game against Liverpool on Wednesday.

While a portion of the aforementioned players are set to make a return soon, this wave of absences has exposed Postecoglou's serious lack of depth in key areas, with technical director Johan Lange and Levy looking to back their under-fire boss in the winter transfer market as a result.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

Forster's underwhelming goalkeeping performances in place of Vicario motivated the Lilywhites to strike a £12.5 million deal to sign young shot-stopper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, and it is a move which paid real dividends against Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Czech put in an outstanding display on his full debut, as Postecoglou's side shut out the Premier League frontrunners to clinch a 1-0 win over them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Legendary English striker Clive Allen even dubbed Kinsky's performance as one of the best debuts he's ever seen at Tottenham, and it highlights the serious impact new arrivals can have if recruitment chiefs get their homework on players spot-on.

The 21-year-old could be joined by more transfer targets as we navigate our way through this window, and Fabrizio Romano says that Spurs could make up to three major signings by deadline day on February 3.

Credible media sources suggest that Postecoglou's next acquisition could well be PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani.

The north Londoners are reliably believed to be exploring a loan deal for Kolo Muani, who is out of favour under Luis Enrique and currently expelled from their Ligue 1 matchday squads.

Some outlets report that Spurs are close to agreeing terms with Kolo Muani, which is somewhat backed up by an overnight update from GiveMeSport.

Tottenham hope to finalise Randal Kolo Muani deal by the end of the week

GMS write that Tottenham are hopeful of finalising a deal for Kolo Muani by "the end of the week", and they've made a key promise to the France international which could prove crucial in tempting him with a move to the English capital over Juve and Man United.

The club have apparently assured him of significant game time in a mapped-out role under Postecoglou's tutelage, with talks between the 26-year-old and Spurs progressing over a contract.

Tottenham are in negotiations with PSG over Kolo Muani as well, holding club-to-club talks this week as they attempt to beat Ruben Amorim and Thiago Motta to a temporary deal.

Both the Ligue 1 champions and Spurs were locked in discussions as recently as Thursday, and it is believed that the potential loan deal will also include an option/obligation to buy clause. Unsurprisingly, Tottenham are in favour of an option, while PSG are keen for the clause to be obligatory.