A former Tottenham Hotspur employee has shared how Daniel Levy could sign an "exceptional" player in 2025, and it would be bad news for striker Richarlison.

Spurs targeting new striker despite Dominic Solanke signing

Over the summer window, Spurs completed a £65 million deal (including add-ons) for Dominic Solanke - a move which ended their year-long wait for Harry Kane's replacement at N17.

The Englishman has bagged three goals and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions so far, briefly picking up an ankle injury earlier this season before returning to the side, yet some reports have suggested that Spurs could move to bring in another number nine.

Tottenham are reportedly in pole position to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, and it is believed by some media sources that Spurs have showed the most interest in Viktor Gyokeres, amid his sensational career at Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1

This is despite the presence of Richarlison, who's endured a difficult start to the season. The Brazilian is yet to get off the mark under Ange Postecoglou this campaign, with an injury keeping him out of action from late August to mid-October.

The 27-year-old made his first appearance since August 24 with a brief nine-minute cameo during Spurs' 4-1 derby win over West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, and supporters will be hoping to see the very best of him again as soon as possible.

Richarlison enjoyed a real purple patch midway through 2023/2024, scoring nine goals in eight Premier League games from October through to February, but his output has significantly diminished since then.

Richarlison attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer window, but the former Everton star elected to remain in north London to fight for his place under Postecoglou. In an interview with ESPN, he even confirmed that there had been an offer from the Middle East.

“The money is high, but my dream is bigger,” said Richarlison.

“An offer has arrived, but my dream of playing for the Brazilian national team and the Premier League is louder. It’s decided.”

Ex-Tottenham employee suggests Levy could replace Richarlison with Delap

Speaking to Tottenham News, former Spurs scout Bryan King has suggested that Levy could replace Richarlison with Ipswich star Delap in January, otherwise, the Lilywhites may wait until next summer to strike a deal for the "exceptional" former Man City gem.

“Spurs might be interested, but I can’t see that happening till the summer,” King said.

“Unless Richarlison is to leave in January. I’m not a great believer in him. If Spurs have got something lined up in the January window, then they would certainly be looking for another forward.

“Therefore a young one who has scored goals in the Premier League would be a perfect option.”

Delap is rumoured to command a £33 million price tag, which is pretty reasonable for a Premier League striker who has started the season in such promising fashion. The Englishman would also count towards Tottenham's homegrown quota, giving more incentive for Levy to consider moving amid rumours they're favourites for his signature.