BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has sent a message of sympathy to one Tottenham player, after news he's set to be axed this summer.

Tottenham players who could leave or be sold

Many members of the Spurs squad are not totally safe from the transfer list, with reliable insider Paul O'Keefe claiming the Lilywhites are open to offers for more than 10 players over the coming months.

Indeed, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Emerson Royal have all been named as players up for sale at Spurs in the last few months, via rumours in the press.

Tottenham finished 2023/2024 in fifth, qualifying for the Europa League, but a stronger end to the Premier League campaign could've seen them get back into the Champions League and cap off what was a positive debut season for Postecoglou as manager.

Tottenham's final five league matches of 2023/2024 Sheffield United 0-3 Tottenham Tottenham 0-2 Man City Tottenham 2-1 Burnley Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

They just missed out on that coveted fourth-placed finish to Aston Villa, with Postecoglou later admitting that Spurs need multiple transfer windows to reach the required level to compete for major honours.

"It takes time, players evolve, some move out, because by the time you hit the sweet spot where you’re ready for success, even some of the ones who are key now may not be there," said Postecoglou on his evolving Spurs squad.

"It’s a constant reinforcement of your squad and trying to fill those gaps in. We’ve had two windows to start the process. It’s going to take us multiple windows to get to that point. If we get our windows right and I think we’ve been really good so far… I think the business we’ve done so far has been excellent, but we’re going to have to be that good all the time pretty much if we’re going to bridge that gap."

According to Fabrizio Romano, another player who is set to be sacrificed is defender Ryan Sessegnon. The injury-hit left-back has endured a nightmare time with hamstring problems since his move to Spurs in 2019, and chairman Daniel Levy has elected not to activate the one-year extension option in his contract, which expires on June 30.

Hutton sends message to Sessegnon as Tottenham exit beckons

Now, BBC pundit Hutton has sent a message of sympathy to Sessegnon after news he'll leave Tottenham.

“As a player, I feel for him,” Hutton said to Tottenham News.

“He’s been really unlucky because the injuries that he has had are incredible. He’s not really had that opportunity to really go and show what he is about. I played against him when he was at Fulham and I thought he was outstanding from full-back. He was really energetic, he could get up and down, he could score the odd goal and he had everything in his locker.

“It’s just not worked out for him, unfortunately. I can’t remember what they paid for him but £20million rings a bell so of course, within that and his wages they have put a lot of money into him but it’s just not worked out.

“They won’t get a fee because his contract has run out and his future doesn’t look like it will be there so sometimes it is just one of those things in football where it just hasn’t worked.”