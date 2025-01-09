Tottenham Hotspur officials are ready to pursue a potential £29 million January deal, as club chairman Daniel Levy looks to back Ange Postecoglou with another fresh face before deadline day.

Tottenham could make three January signings for Ange Postecoglou

The first arrival of this window, 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, enjoyed what was likely to be one of the best nights of his life on Wednesday evening.

The £12.5 million Czech shot-stopper made his full debut for Spurs and kept a clean sheet as Postecoglou's side beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with Kinsky earning real plaudits for his display.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

It also highlighted a brilliant bit of talent-spotting by technical director Johan Lange, who is now reportedly looking to add a few more key signings before February 3.

Spurs are actively exploring a possible move for Randal Kolo Muani, with the France international deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique as the Lilywhites, Man United and Juventus look to poach the forward.

As well as Kolo Muani, there are rumours that Postecoglou's side are in the market for a new midfielder and centre-back, with Levy and Lange potentially adding up to three major signings this month.

“They have already told the manager that they will do something. So I expect January to be busy for Spurs," said reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport just before the window opened.

“I think it could be two signings, maybe three, I'm not sure, but it will depend on opportunities. But Tottenham are exploring options, Tottenham are actively working on scouting and following players. So I think for Tottenham it will be a busy month.”

In terms of the engine room, Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi continues to be linked.

Tottenham ready to do business with Inter over signing Davide Frattesi

The Italy international is valued at around £29 million, according to TUTTOmercatoWEB (via Sport Witness), who also share an update on Tottenham's interest.

Other reports have claimed that Frattesi has been offered out to Spurs by intermediaries, who are actively seeking a new club for the 25-year-old, and TMW state that the north Londoners are prepared to take them up on it.

Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham are ready "to get down to business" over signing Frattesi, potentially meaning they're preparing to head to the negotiating table or make some sort of approach for his services.

Roma and Napoli are fellow contenders, but Spurs' interest is described as concrete. Frattesi and his camp are also set for a key meeting with Inter in the next few days to discuss his future, where all parties will decide whether a January deal is indeed feasible.

The ex-Sassuolo sensation has been likened to Italy star Nicolo Barella in the past, and his £29m price tag could make him an appealing option to reinforce Postecoglou's midfield options.