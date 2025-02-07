Tottenham Hotspur starlet Mathys Tel was introduced off the bench in their crushing Carabao Cup defeat away to Liverpool on Thursday evening, but the Frenchman was one of very few who showed flashes of quality at Anfield.

Mathys Tel impresses as Tottenham crash out of Carabao Cup

Ange Postecoglou's biggest game of the season so far couldn't have gone any worse on paper, with Arne Slot's side swiftly and ruthlessly overturning their 1-0 first leg deficit to reign 4-1 victors on aggregate.

Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk handed Liverpool a comfortable 4-0 win and booked their place in the final at Wembley against Newcastle United, all while dealing a seismic blow to Postecoglou, who was just two games away from a piece of major silverware at Spurs before kick-off.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

One small silver lining for the Lilywhites was Tel's flashes of brilliance and overall positive performance, after coming off the bench to replace Richarlison, who was forced off with yet another injury.

Tel was spotted waving his Tottenham teammates on against Liverpool and encouraging them to get forward, while there were also glimpses of his real tidyness on the half-turn and attacking flair at times.

The 19-year-old, going off this cameo alone, could be crucial in helping to ressurrect Postecoglou's stuttering campaign. Beyond 2024/2025, the question remains - will Tel still be a Spurs player next season?

Journalist shares what Tottenham are actually planning for Mathys Tel

Tottenham are convinced they've signed a "generational talent" in Tel, with journalist Dean Jones now sharing what the future holds in store for him after Spurs signed the attacker on loan with an option to buy.

According to Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Tottenham fully intend to sign Tel permanently, but the reporter personally doubts whether Postecoglou's newest recruit wants the same thing.

“At the end of the day, even if it was a dry loan, which it was going to be, in that moment, I spoke to Tottenham and I wrote a story about it. It was like Tottenham still, I think I tweeted it, I think, rather than wrote about it, it was like, Tottenham still intend to make this a permanent signing," said Jones.

"Like, this isn’t what they want, like they’ll do it. If this is the way to do it, then all they’ll do over the following months is try to convince him that this is the place for him.

"I still feel like the player doesn’t fully want to leave Bayern Munich, and even if he does really well here at Tottenham, he might see it as, well, if I do really well, I can play for Bayern Munich again. So maybe I’m being cynical about that, but I get that impression. He didn’t really want this transfer to happen, did he?

“It was only when Man United pulled out that it came back on the table because he wanted to go there.

“Yeah, I mean, there is an element, I imagine, that he really did want to go out and get minutes, whether that meant he wanted to depart Bayern permanently or not, it is a different question. But I’m quite interested with this whole Ange Postecoglou getting on the phone and basically being like, look, this is how I see you fitting into my system. This is where I foresee you getting minutes.”