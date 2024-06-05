Tottenham have contacted one club as they target two of their players, and one has even drawn comparisons to Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Spurs expected to have busy summer transfer window

The north Londoners, after a pretty positive debut season for manager Ange Postecoglou in the dugout, are now looking to build upon last campaign with key additions throughout the Australian's squad.

Spurs are looking to make more attacking signings after sealing a loan extension for Timo Werner, while it is believed that a new midfielder could arrive at Tottenham this summer amid the uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future.

A new full-back, who would come in as back up for either Pedro Porro or Destiny Udogie, has also been mooted by certain sections of the media. Spurs are rumoured to hold an interest in the likes Kyle Walker-Peters in this regard, with the north Londoners apparently set for what could be a busy next few months.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Manor Solomon 7.05 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03

A plethora of outgoings are expected, as chairman Daniel Levy and co are open to offers for over a dozen members of Postecoglou's squad (Paul O'Keefe). It is also believed that it will be a hectic one in terms of incomings to replace whoever departs.

"I think it will be an important summer for Tottenham in terms of midfield," said reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"And then [there will be] an offensive player, at least one offensive player. We will see if it's going to be more a kind of winger or more a kind of number nine. But they are exploring the offensive players market and I think they will do something also in that position. So I think it will be a busy summer at Tottenham."

In terms of bringing in a new defender and wide player, Spurs could actually kill two birds with one stone as they contact Rennes over both Desire Doue and his brother, Guela Doue.

Tottenham make approach over Doue brothers at Renne

Tottenham have apparently approached Rennes over signing the Doue brothers, and Desire has even drawn comparisons with Zidane. The 19-year-old bagged four goals and four assists last season, attracting attention from a host of Europe's top clubs who are keen on his services.

Guela, 21, featured just as regularly for the Ligue 1 side - making 24 appearances at right-back and chipping in with two assists. It is unclear just how much Rennes would demand for the siblings, but Desire is rumoured to command a price tag of around £35 million alone.

"Doue has been compared to Wayne Rooney owing to his great strength on the ball but stylistically he collates more to Zinedine Zidane," wrote statistical football website WhoScored.

"Like the France legend, Doue is capable with both feet and has a wicked long-range drive when given the opportunity. He exudes confidence and possess carrying ability of an elite player. Doue is happy to be in enclosed spaces, where he uses his nimble feet to draw himself out of trouble.

"Featuring predominantly on the left-wing last season, Doue is an expert at getting the ball into central areas of the box."