Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign one club's 2024 Player of the Year, amid their advanced talks over a deal for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham now in advanced talks to sign Solanke from Bournemouth

This morning, a flurry of reports from reliable media sources shared news that Spurs are now in advanced talks to sign Solanke, with manager Ange Postecoglou now closing in on his desired striker signing.

Alasdair Gold of football.london claims the 26-year-old, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, has shown a "big desire" to play for the club and this will be a real plus-point for Postecoglou.

David Ornstein, meanwhile, echoes Gold's claim by stating that Solanke is "desperate" to finalise a move to north London, with talks ongoing as Bournemouth agree to sell their talisman for a club-record fee.

Solanke's contract contains a £65 million release clause which is only valid for the Premier League top six, and according to GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs, the Cherries are determined to hold for a fee as close to that figure as possible.

If talks fall through for the Englishman, it is believed Brentford striker Ivan Toney is seen as a concrete alternative Spurs option to Solanke.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

"Tottenham now in advanced talks with Bournemouth over a club-record move for Dominic Solanke," wrote Jacobs on X.

"Solanke has a £65m release clause in his contract and Bournemouth determined to hold out for as close to that figure as possible. Spurs hopeful of coming to an agreement with negotiations ongoing. As @talkSPORT reported on Thursday, Tottenham also have a concrete interest in Brentford's Ivan Toney should a deal for Solanke not be finalised."

With Solanke very keen on the move, it will be totally down to the clubs to find middle ground in negotiations. Meanwhile, reliable Tottenham insider Paul O'Keefe has claimed that the Lilywhites have been approached about signing another player amid these talks.

Tottenham offered Celtic's 2024 Player of the Year Matt O'Riley

Celtic star Matt O'Riley, who scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists in 37 SPFL starts for the eventual Scottish champions last season, also bagged their 2024 Player of the Year award.

The Hoops value him at around £25 million, according to reports, and it is believed his camp are trying to get him a move down south. O'Keefe writes this week that Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign O'Riley from Celtic by intermediaries, but as things stand, they're unlikely to take the bait.

Called "top-class" and a joy to watch by Rangers legend Kris Boyd, the Denmark international is attracting serious interest from Brighton, who have apparently opened talks (Daily Mail), so there could be an alternative Premier League landing spot for O'Riley.