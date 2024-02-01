Tottenham are apparently ready to attempt a late deal for one club's "dream" 26-year-old player, with his side already looking at replacements.

Third January signing not ruled out at Spurs

While the Lilywhites have already sealed both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, with the former joining on loan and the latter for around £25m, reports have suggested that Spurs may not be done there.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, with Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio lifting the lid on talks between Chelsea and Ange Postecoglou's side earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey is another name rumoured to be attracting Tottenham's attention as we enter the final hours of this January window - and a transfer hasn't been ruled out given Villa's need to sell and comply with FFP.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Djed Spence Departure (loan, Genoa) Japhet Tanganga Departure (loan, Millwall) Ashley Phillips Departure (loan, Plymouth) Sergio Reguilon Departure (loan, Brentford) Eric Dier Departure (loan, Bayern) Ivan Perisic Departure (loan, Hajduk Split)

There could still be signs of life at Tottenham on deadline day, as chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange, chief football officer Scott Munn and the wider recruitment team apparently weigh up last minute moves. Perhaps the most surprising of them all, though, is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The Englishman has netted 12 goals in 20 Premier League appearances, so it's little shock he's turning heads, but Richarlison's newly-found resurgence in form at Tottenham arguably negates the need for another number nine. That being said, the Brazilian is currently Postecoglou's only natural option right now, with Son Heung-min often playing in a central striker role at points over 2023/2024.

Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich last year has left Spurs fairly short of alternatives to Richarlison in that regard, and reports have suggested that Tottenham are weighing up potential replacements for the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Tottenham ready to attempt £50m-plus deal for Solanke

According to The Sun, Solanke is of serious interest to Spurs as they eye up a new striker to take Kane's mantle. The news outlet states Tottenham are "prepared" to attempt a £50m-plus deal for Solanke, with Bournemouth already looking at replacements abroad in case they get an offer too good to refuse.

It's said Spurs are prepared to test Bournemouth's resolve when it comes to parting company with the in-form Englishman, so it will be intriguing to see if this advances any further.

Jermain Defoe has previously heaped praise on Solanke for his brilliant form this season, while ex-Cherries boss Gary O'Neil has called him a "dream" centre-forward.

“He’s a dream. As a center forward, I think sometimes his work can go unnoticed because it's difficult to score goals at this level," said O'Neil.

“But I'm so pleased he get his goal because you ask him to press, he presses, you ask him to do stuff in possession. He does it, he literally does everything he can. Probably the hardest working centre-forward I've ever seen."