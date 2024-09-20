Tottenham are now believed to be showing the "strongest interest" in signing a clinical striker, despite only just signing Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for around £65 million.

Spurs end Harry Kane replacement search with marquee Solanke deal

In the summer window, Spurs ended their year-long search for Harry Kane's replacement by bringing in Solanke - who scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions for the Cherries last season, with 19 of them coming in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old was actually pretty unlucky not to get a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, considering his goal tally for 2023/2024, but Solanke's form didn't go unnoticed in north London.

Tottenham met Solanke's £65 million release clause, which could only be triggered by a member of the Premier League's big six, with £55 million paid up front and a further £10m agreed in add-ons.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

The former Liverpool ace put pen to paper on a long-term six-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2030, and it is believed Solanke earns around £90,000-per-week at Tottenham.

"The signing of a new striker was never supposed to spark the exit of Brazil striker Richarlison, with Postecoglou confirming his faith in him," said BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella on why Spurs signed Solanke.

"He believes they needed another option as they missed Richarlison when he was injured, with no natural alternative. Postecoglou believes Solanke will be the perfect fit for his system. That is down to his running ability, pressing skills and goal output.

"He isn't going to pin all his hopes on Solanke scoring goals though, as his style of play should mean players from all over the pitch will chip in."

It's been a slow start to life for Solanke at Tottenham, though, with an ankle injury sustained on the opening weekend keeping him out of their matches against both Everton and Newcastle United.

The one-cap international is yet to score his first goal for Spurs, having made three appearances in all competitions against Leicester City, Arsenal and Coventry City.

Tottenham showing most interest in signing Viktor Gyokeres

Some reports have claimed that Spurs could sign another striker to partner Solanke, and this has been backed up by CaughtOffside this week.

According to their information, Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is high on the agenda. It is believed Tottenham have shown the "strongest interest" in signing Gyokeres, who continues to blow away on-lookers with his impressive goalscoring record.

The Swede already boasts nine goals and three assists in seven appearances across all competitions, coming after a phenomenal 23/24 campaign where he scored 43 in total for Sporting.

However, he is set to be a costly operation, and Tottenham would have to shatter their transfer record to strike a deal. Sporting reportedly want his £84 million release clause paid in full, and it remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy would green-light such an expensive swoop.

"Gyokeres at Sporting Lisbon is a very interesting link,” said pundit John Wenham to Tottenham News.

“He had the experience in England with Coventry City, where he was very impressive. His overall game is good. He is big and strong, he can play on the ball and his finishing is ridiculously good.”

“That would be an exciting signing.”