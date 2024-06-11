Tottenham have lined up a £30 million replacement for one player this summer, coming after Brentford once targeted his signing for manager Thomas Frank.

Ange pleads for change with Spurs set for busy window

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has suggested that it will take multiple transfer windows to transform the north Londoners into genuine Premier League contenders, and that is apparently set to commence over the next few weeks.

Tottenham are apparently open to offers for over a dozen players (Paul O'Keefe), with the Lilywhites also looking to back Postecoglou with new additions across many areas of the pitch - including at centre-back, in midfield and further forward (Tom Allnutt).

They've already sealed a deal to extend Timo Werner's loan by a further year, which apparently includes an £8.5 million option to buy the German outright next summer. Postecoglou's side are by no means finished there, however, with Fabrizio Romano claiming Spurs are set for a busy summer window.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on his current Spurs team.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the top flight last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

"But you've got to remember, a lot of our group are in their first year of the Premier League. A good chunk of them have been ever-presents, we need them to keep improving at the rate they are. We've still got a lot of work to do with the squad. I think we're a long way away from having one or two players away from getting where we want to be."

Tottenham are also looking at new full-back signings this summer. The club have already announced that Ryan Sessegnon will be leaving this summer, upon the expiry of his contract, after deciding not to activate the one-year extension option in his deal.

Tottenham line up Vanderson to replace Emerson Royal

Emerson Royal is also being heavily linked with an exit in the coming weeks, after falling way behind Pedro Porro in Postecoglou's pecking order.

The 25-year-old is currently attracting serious reported interest from AC Milan, so this could well be his final summer at N17, three years after joining from Barcelona. According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham have lined up Monaco defender Vanderson as a replacement for Emerson, and it is believed he'd cost around £30 million.

The 22-year-old bagged three goals and an assist over 20 Ligue 1 starts for Monaco last term, with GMS relaying that Vanderson was in Brentford's sights around three years ago as well.