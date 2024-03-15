Tottenham have entered the "front row" to sign one club's "most important" £30 million player this summer, according to a fresh claim this week.

Spurs set sights on new midfielder

A lot of rumours have centred around Spurs and their potential bid for a new forward, with the likes of Wolves star Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace attacking ace Eberechi Eze now repeatedly mentioned as targets for Ange Postecoglou.

However, there are other areas of the squad which technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn will want to address later in the year. Indeed, there have been suggestions that a new central midfielder could be in the offing and one who is more tailor-made to Postecoglou's system.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has seen his game time severely limited since the Australian's arrival last summer, with the vast majority of his appearances coming off the substitute's bench as he was demoted to more of a bit-part squad role.

This led to reports in the build-up to January and beforehand that Spurs were plotting a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as the Dane's replacement, and their interest in the rival midfielder is apparently maintained heading into the next transfer window.

Tottenham are reportedly ready to make an approach for Gallagher, but a lot could hinder on whether he ends up putting pen to paper on a new contract. The 24-year-old's current deal expires at the end of next season, meaning Spurs may be sensing an opportunity to sign him for lower than market value, as Chelsea don't want to lose him for nothing in 2025.

However, if Gallagher does end up agreeing fresh terms, a move for him could be all but over from Lange's perspective. As a result, there are alternative options which Tottenham are exploring, and one of them is rumoured to be Atalanta star Ederson.

Ederson's best Serie A games for Atalanta this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Atalanta 3-0 Monza 8.59 Atalanta 2-0 Genoa 8.40 Atalanta 5-0 Fronsinone 7.71 Atalanta 3-2 AC Milan 7.55 Atalanta 1-0 Lecce 7.54

The Brazilian has made 27 Serie A appearances as a vital cog in their system, which has apparently alerted Lilywhites chiefs.

Tottenham in the "front row" to sign Ederson

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are now "in the front row" to sign Ederson this summer alongside Newcastle United, and his club are asking for around £30 million to do business.

Given his growing reputation, that price tag seems pretty fair, with South American football expert Tim Vickery telling supporters all they need to know about the midfielder.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well," said Vickery.

"The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."

Former Atalanta star German Denis has also called Ederson the club's "most important" player.