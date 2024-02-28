Tottenham are thought to have added a £26 million striker to their transfer target list as they scour the market for long-term Harry Kane replacements.

Spurs eyeing new centre-forward this summer

Despite Richarlison's transformation under Ange Postecoglou this season, it remains the case that Spurs are keen to sign a new number nine.

The Lilywhites have been mentioned as potential suitors for Brentford star Ivan Toney, among others, in the past six months - but the centre-forward position was never a priority for January.

Tottenham's next league games Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

The plan to bring in a striker was thought to be one for later in the year, with journalist Dean Jones saying late last year that Tottenham will sign a replacement for Kane once we get to 2024.

“I don't know what they will look for in a Kane replacement, but they would be silly not to be looking at Ferguson right now," said Jones to GiveMeSport, commenting on previous links to Brighton star Evan Ferguson.

"I know Manchester United have had an eye on Ferguson. I'm sure Chelsea will, too, given their recruitment policy. But Tottenham have to as well. They're going to have to sign another striker eventually. Son is good for now. With Richarlison, everything’s up in the air. They will sign a new striker once we get to 2024, and Ferguson has to be on the radar.”

Other reports suggest this is still firmly the case, with reporter Pete O'Rourke telling Football Insider that Tottenham wish to sign a marquee striker this summer.

"Tottenham are expected to sign a new marquee number nine this summer to replace departed legend Harry Kane," he wrote this month.

"Kane, 30, left Spurs last year (2023) after scoring 32 goals across all competitions for the Londoners in the 2022-23 campaign. It is believed Tottenham are stepping up their plans to land a marquee new forward in this year’s summer window. That is despite the promising form of their current strike force under Ange Postecoglou’s stewardship this term."

Amid their reported pursuits to shore up other key areas of the squad, though, it is unclear exactly how much club chiefs would be willing to spend on a goalscoring centre-forward.

Tottenham identify £26m Kane replacement Omar Marmoush

According to Bild, Spurs may have a cheaper option in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Indeed, the German news outlet writes via Sport Witness that Tottenham have identified Marmoush as a striker target, and he could cost as little as €30m (£26m) to prise away from his club in the best-case scenario.

The Egyptian ace has bagged 10 goals and five assists in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season, with Eintracht boss Dino Toppmoller calling him "tireless".

"He brings a completely different energy to our attacking play through his penetrating runs and tireless work rate," said Toppmoller.