Tottenham Hotspur are said to have their eyes on a club's 2023 "player of the season", with former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp also being a fan.

Spurs moving quickly in January

Current head coach Ange Postecoglou will be a happy man behind the scenes, with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner sealing a move to Spurs so early in January.

Meanwhile, it is believed Tottenham are also closing in on a deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin - which would gift the Lilywhites both attacking and defensive reinforcements just over 10 days into the window's opening.

This comes after Postecoglou expressed his desire for Spurs to get their business done in quick fashion, with the Australian looking to bed them before a period of crucial Tottenham clashes.

"Obviously if we can do business early it's great for us, not just because of losing [Cristian] Romero but there's a whole month there - why waste it?," said Postecoglou on Spurs transfers last month.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Maybe they could.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early."

Werner and Dragusin's arrivals at N17 look set to boost Spurs, especially given Postecoglou's shortage of defensive alternatives to first-choice centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

There are also suggestions that Tottenham would ideally like to sign another midfielder, but that may depend on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's immediate future. If they can't sign one this month, The Daily Mail claims Spurs have an interesting name on their radar for potentially later in 2024.

Tottenham eyeing Morgan Gibbs-White

Indeed, as per their information and Mail journalist Simon Jones', Tottenham are interested in Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White. It is believed Spurs have been checking in on Gibbs-White with a view to a potential move later this year.

The Englishman was called Forest's 2023 "player of the season" by ex-Lilywhites defender Michael Dawson, a sentiment echoed by The Athletic after he helped keep the Reds in the top flight.

This term, Gibbs-White has replicated that fine form as Nuno Espirito Santo's best-performing player by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Ex-Tottenham boss Redknapp, has also branded the 23-year-old a "top-class" player.

“What a classy player Morgan Gibbs-White is,” said Redknapp.

“He’s still young so he will make some mistakes and try things he shouldn’t, but some of his touches and passes are top class."