Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared some news on Tottenham and their possible transfer plans for the summer window, as Spurs seemingly eye an interesting alternative to heavily linked Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey.

Tottenham have player-plus-cash bid for Ramsey rejected

As reported by an array of media sources in the last week, Ange Postecoglou's side had a player-plus-cash bid for Ramsey rejected recently.

Villa have insisted on players being included in a fair few of their summer deals so far, with star midfielder Douglas Luiz swapping the Midlands for Turin in a £24 million deal, as Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior also head the other way from Juventus.

Villa also wanted players included in recent Chelsea talks over a deal for Jhon Duran, which ultimately came to no avail. In light of this, Tottenham looked to take advantage of this trend with their own bid for one of Unai Emery's stars.

Indeed, Spurs tabled a £20 million player-plus-cash offer for Ramsey, which included out-of-favour midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, which makes sense considering Emery knows the Argentine well from their time at Villarreal together.

Jacob Ramsey's stats in all competitions for Aston Villa last season Stat Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 1,068

However, the proposal was rejected out of hand, with Villa deeming the offer far below their valuation of the 23-year-old. Johan Lange is driving Tottenham's interest in Ramsey, though, and it is believed Postecoglou has personally green-lit any approach for him (Alasdair Gold).

A deal for the Englishman could be very difficult to pull off, so it is perhaps wise for the Lilywhites to have alternatives for Ramsey of a similar ilk.

Tottenham have been eyeing Leeds sensation Archie Gray

Leeds United sensation Archie Gray, who starred under Daniel Farke with 52 appearances in all competitions last season, could be an interesting option. The 18-year-old midfielder featured predominantly at right-back last season, but was utilised in his natural position on many occasions as well.

The versatile teenager not only acts as an alternative to Ramsey, but could also come in as a replacement for the exit-bound Emerson Royal, who is attracting serious interest from AC Milan (Fabrizio Romano).

Romano says Tottenham have been closely eyeing Gray, alongside the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, so he could be one to watch. However, other reports suggest he could cost around £50 million.

"I can tell you that Chelsea have been scouting the player this season; for sure, he is a player they appreciate.

"At the moment, no bid, just interest and we will see what clubs like Manchester United and others do in this situation because many other clubs are scouting the player," said Romano on his YouTube channel this week.

"But at the moment, the two clubs with concrete interest are Chelsea and Dortmund but for example, Tottenham have also been following the player closely, so let’s see who is going to move in terms of the bid, but still nothing official to Leeds United."

Another threat to their chances of snapping up the youngster was the news that has since emerged, stating Brentford had agreed a deal with Gray, with the Bees "on course" to secure his transfer, with a medical pending.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has said there is "caution until the ink is dry", suggesting that his sheer volume of suitors, including Spurs, means other teams could still come in and hijack the deal.