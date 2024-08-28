A £42 million forward who Tottenham chiefs have held internal discussions over signing is "one to watch" in the final days of the window, with Fabrizio Romano sharing a significant update on his future.

Spurs planning one more signing for the summer window

After sealing a quartet of summer deals for senior additions in Timo Werner, Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert, who all cost a total of around £113 million, it is believed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could look to bring in one more fresh face for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs sealed their first Premier League win of the season last Saturday with an impressive 4-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with goals from Yves Bissouma, Son Heung-min (2) and Cristian Romero rounding off a superb display.

It is perhaps a sign of things to come from Postecoglou's men, who are looking to build upon their fifth-placed finish of last season by going one better and qualifying for the Champions League, and perhaps even competing for major silverware.

Tottenham's next five games of the 2024/2025 Premier League season Date Newcastle United (away) September 1 Arsenal (home) September 15 Brentford (home) September 21 Man United (away) September 29 Brighton (away) October 6

However, they face different challenges in 2024/2025, namely their increasingly congested fixture calender due to their involvement in the new Europa League format - which is set to kick off next month.

Tottenham are believed to be plotting to move for a new midfielder before the transfer cut-off on August 31, with Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Gray and Bissouma standing out as their only available options.

Gray predominantly starred at right-back for Leeds United last term, prompting speculation as to how Postecoglou will utilise the English sensation, with Emerson Royal joining AC Milan earlier this window and there being no natural senior cover for Pedro Porro in that position.

Meanwhile, there have been other suggestions that Spurs are also prioritising a new centre-back signing before the window closes, so it appears that the Lilywhites may not be done with their most recent acquisition of Odobert from Burnley.

It remains to be seen exactly which position will be strengthened before the window shuts later this week, but another player on their radar is apparently Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport recently claimed that Spurs chiefs have discussed making a late swoop for Coman, who would cost around £42 million to prise away from the Bundesliga.

Coman could make surprise late Bayern exit as Tottenham eye move

The £276,000-per-week winger is subject to intense interest from numerous Premier League clubs, according to Romano, who explained on his YouTube channel that Coman could make a surprise late Bayern exit as Tottenham allegedly consider him.

“A player to watch in the final 24 hours, 48 hours, 56 hours or whatever. In the final days is Kingsley Coman because interest in Coman is still there," said the reporter.

“It’s a strong interest from Premier League clubs, from Barcelona. Barca are considering Coman and Federico Chiesa.

“Kingsley Coman has several possibilities also in England. So he’s going to be one to watch for the final days because there is still an expectation for Coman to leave Bayern. There could be a surprise with Coman.”

The Frenchman has played just 16 league minutes for Bayern this season, coming after his six total goal contributions for Bayern in 17 appearances last season.