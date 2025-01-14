Tottenham Hotspur made an approach on Monday over the potential signing of a player who is certain to leave his club before February 3, as technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team sense a January transfer opportunity.

Tottenham eyeing next January signing after Antonin Kinsky

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has already been backed with the addition of an astute new back-up keeper in Antonin Kinsky, who's performed impressively since his £12.5 million move from Slavia Prague.

Guglielmo Vicario's injury and Fraser Forster's poor form pushed the Lilywhites into finding a solution between the sticks, with Lange's data-driven recruitment model reportedly landing them on top goalkeeping target Kinsky.

The Czech ace enjoyed a debut to remember against Liverpool in Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Arne Slot's side, shutting out the Premier League title frontrunners and making a plethora of saves in what was a commanding display.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

The 21-year-old, who's yet to concede since putting pen to paper on his move to north London, also shut out English minnows Tamworth last weekend as Postecoglou's men battled to a 3-0 victory.

The club's talent spotting needs to be credited when it comes to Kinsky, who is surely only going to get better. However, the keeper is very unlikely to be their only January addition, as rumours continue to surround a possible move for PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani.

There were reports last week that Tottenham hoped to finalise a deal for Kolo Muani by the weekend, and while this has proved not to be the case, reliable media outlets all claim that Spurs are firmly in the race to seal the Frenchman's signature.

As per Fabrizio Romano, writing via X, a fresh update has come to light on their pursuit of the £206,000-per-week forward.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham contacted PSG again on Monday over a potential deal for Kolo Muani, alongside Serie A heavyweights Juventus, who are also attempting to prise him away from the Parc des Princes.

While PSG are insisting on their current conditions, the 26-year-old will "100%" leave this window, and Man United are only in the background of this race asking to be kept aware of the situation - so it appears Spurs and Juve are the two main contenders.

According to another credible journalist, David Ornstein, Tottenham regard Kolo Muani as one of the "best versatile attackers available" - explaining why they're so keen to get him over the line before deadline day.

This also comes as N17 flop Timo Werner attracts interest from Napoli, so perhaps the under-fire German could make way for him.