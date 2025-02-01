Tottenham Hotspur technical director Johan Lange, who's leading the club's recruitment drive before deadline day, remains on the hunt for their first outfield signing of the January transfer window - which closes in two days.

Tottenham rejected by Mathys Tel as Fikayo Tomori talks begin

On Friday, Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel informed chairman Daniel Levy of his decision not to join Spurs in person, with the Lilywhites chief travelling to Munich for talks but ultimately failing to convince the Frenchman.

That is according to credible media sources, including the likes of Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, with the latter even claiming that Tel could now stay at Bayern despite appearing to wave goodbye to supporters earlier this week.

In any case, it is a seismic blow for Tottenham, who suffered their second high-profile, public rejection of the window after Randal Kolo Muani decided to choose Juventus over a move to north London (Fabrice Hawkins).

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

Now, in an attempt to save face and back manager Ange Postecoglou with a much-needed centre-back, Levy and Lange are said to be in advancing talks over signing AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The Rossoneri want this deal done as much as Spurs, but in the event Postecoglou's side suffer their third rejection and can't agree terms with Tomori, then some media sources are claiming that Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is on their radar as an alternative.

Tottenham exploring loan deal for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

As per CaughtOffside, Tottenham are exploring a loan deal for Disasi, with the Frenchman's mooted move to Aston Villa appearing to stall.

Postecoglou is waiting to find out the extent of Radu Dragusin's injury problem, and if he's set to be out for a long period, there is absolutely no question that Tottenham need to get a centre-back over the line before the February 3rd deadline.

Disasi can play as both a centre-back and right-back, plugging two gaps at once for Postecoglou, and he's been praised for his past form at Reims as a "dominant" defender.

Despite falling down the pecking order at Chelsea this season, Disasi has also been called a "leader" at the back when at his very best.