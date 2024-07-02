Tottenham have lodged an offer to sign another starlet amid their completed deal for Leeds United sensation Archie Gray, with his club already replying after Daniel Levy's advances.

Spurs reach agreement to sign Gray from Leeds for £40 million

Following a whirlwind last 72 hours, Spurs reached an agreement to sign Gray from Leeds for around £40 million, coming after they swooped in to hijack Brentford's deal for the 18-year-old.

The Bees originally shook hands on a £35 million deal to sign Gray instead of Spurs, and even booked a medical for the versatile teenager, who made an impressive 52 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season as they narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

The transfer seemed done and dusted for Thomas Frank's side, who were commended for sealing an under-the-radar move for one of England's most exciting talents. However, journalist Ben Jacobs, who urged "caution until the ink is dry", was proven right in his call as he wrote on X that Spurs were one to watch in terms of hijacking the deal.

That scenario came to pass, with Brentford unable to finalise the terms and Ange Postecoglou moving in to take advantage of this situation. Following accelerated talks over the weekend, Spurs concluded talks with Leeds over a deal for Gray at around £40 million and have now announced a deal.

Archie Gray's stats for Leeds United in all competitions last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 4,273

Out-of-favour defender Joe Rodon, who impressed on loan at Leeds last season, has also gone the other way in a separate £10 million move.

Now, technical director Johan Lange and Levy are planning to support Postecoglou with more upgrades to the Australian's squad ahead of his second season in north London.

Fiorentina reply as Tottenham submit £17 million bid for Kayode

Fiorentina defender Michael Kayode is a player of interest to Spurs, who could replace the exit-bound Emerson Royal, as the Brazilian remains heavily linked with a move to AC Milan.

Viola News have an update on this, and the Italian news website claims Tottenham have made a bid of just less than £17 million for Kayode alongside Aston Villa. However, Fiorentina value the right-back at no less than £21 million, with Viola's headline claiming Spurs' opening offer has been rejected.

Kayode, who made 26 Serie A appearances under former boss Vincenzo Montella last season, has been described as a player with serious potential.

“This one is really strong,” said Pino Vitale, an experienced Italian agent, to Radio Firenze Viola (via HITC) after Kayode's performance against Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“Incredible. He forced Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to chase him. It was the best match ever since (Vincenzo) Italiano took over Fiorentina. They didn’t let Napoli play and ate them up. (Full-backs Fabiano) Parisi and Kayode are strong and played an excellent game.

“Kvaratskhelia had to change wings due to the way Kayode controlled him! There is no need to worry about him. He is only 19 years old, but he is a ‘player’.”